Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Waterson Vs. Rodriguez

Top 10 strawweights shift up a division for this short-notice bout as Marina Rodriguez squares off with Michelle Waterson.

After competing only once last year, Rodriguez got her 2021 campaign off to a fantastic start in January, registering a second-round knockout win over fellow Brazilian rising star Amanda Ribas. The 33-year-old Muay Thai practitioner suffered the first loss of her MMA career in her previous fight, landing on the wrong side of a split decision verdict against former champ Carla Esparza, but now looks to build off the most explosive effort of her UFC career.

Waterson is looking to build off a split decision win over Angela Hill back in September. The 35-year-old veteran has been a fixture in the Top 10 for the last several years, sharing the Octagon with the division’s elite, and she can put herself right back into the thick of the title chase with a victory this weekend.