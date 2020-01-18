Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Holland

MARVIN VETTORI VS. KEVIN HOLLAND

Saturday’s fight card wraps with a bout between middleweights whose breakout performances of 2020 are somewhat intertwined, as Marvin Vettori squares off with Kevin Holland.

The biggest of Vettori’s two victories last year came in early December when he steamrolled Jack Hermansson in the first main event assignment of his UFC career, an opportunity that only became available to him after Holland was scratched from the contest. In turn, Vettori stepping up gave Holland the opportunity to fill the void opposite the Italian’s original opponent, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, which became the most memorable of the Contender Series alum’s five victories in 2020 when he knocked out the Brazilian stalwart from his knees at UFC 256.

Now, four months later, their paths cross inside the Octagon, with Holland tying the record for the quickest turnaround between two headlining assignments in UFC history and Vettori out to continue the surge that has propelled him into title contention in the middleweight division.

The 27-year-old Vettori had an inconsistent start to his UFC tenure, amassing a 2-2-1 record through his first five bouts, but those setbacks now help illustrate why he’s such an intriguing figure in the championship picture. The second of those losses came by split decision to current titleholder Israel Adesanya, and the Kings MMA product hasn’t lost since, making major strides in his approach while stringing together four consecutive victories heading into this weekend’s event.

Holland, who replaces the injured Darren Till, entered 2021 with a tremendous amount of momentum, but faltered just a couple of weeks ago, dropping a unanimous decision to Derek Brunson in his first headlining turn. Now the talkative “Trailblazer” gets a chance to quickly get back into the win column by toppling a higher-ranked foe, and potentially injecting more uncertainty into the standings atop the middleweight ranks in the process.