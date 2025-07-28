Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Taira vs Park

Duncan touches down in Las Vegas on a two-fight winning streak, having earned consecutive submission wins over Bolaji Oki and Jordan Vucenic. Just like his opponent, “The Problem” is a member of the DWCS Class of ’22 and has also gone 4-1 over his first five UFC starts to advance to 13-2 overall for his career.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this one ends up playing out, as both men have shown equal willingness to keep things standing or take things to the ground. Rebecki is the more decorated grappler of the two, while Duncan brandishes the greater power in his hands, but neither will feel uncomfortable in any setting, which should make for an entertaining scrap once the two men step in with one another this weekend.

Elves Brener vs Esteban Ribovics

All-action lightweights land on to the two fights that make up the middle of this weekend’s main card, as Elves Brener and Esteban Ribovics face off in what should be a barnburner for as long as it lasts.

A member of the Chute Boxe Diego Lima squad, Brener opened his UFC run with consecutive wins over Zubaira Tukhugov, Guram Kutateladze, and Kaynan Kruschewsky to carry a ton of momentum into his sophomore year in the Octagon last year. Unfortunately, things went sideways for the 27-year-old Brazilian, as he dropped a decision to Orolbai at UFC 301 before getting stopped by Spanish finisher Joel Álvarez in early August.