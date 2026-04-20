Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs Zalal

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

In five starts since returning to the UFC fold two years ago, Zalal has gone 5-0 with four finishes, most recently making quick work of Josh Emmett at UFC 320. He’s exhibited aggression and confidence, keen finishing instincts, and a fully formed game that make him appear to be a genuine threat in the featherweight ranks.

This is a pivotal matchup for each man as it represents the kind of opponent each needs to defeat in order to truly establish themselves as contenders. Sterling has beaten a pair of veterans that have fallen off, while Zalal has been working his way forward through mostly solid competition prior to besting Emmett, who was Top 10 at the time. Evloev is almost assuredly next in line, but it’s the winner of this one and Jean Silva in the discussion… and possibly in line to face each other later in the year?

Additional Main Card Matchups

Norma Dumont vs Joselyne Edwards

Streaking bantamweights Norma Dumont and Joselyne Edwards meet in a bout that could potentially determine the next title contender in the 135-pound weight class.

Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+

Currently stationed at No. 3 in the rankings, Dumont has won six straight with her last three victories coming against perennial contender Ketlen Vieira, former title challenger Irene Aldana, and former featherweight champ and bantamweight title challenger Germaine de Randamie. With former champ Raquel Pennington injured and ex-titleholder Julianna Pena seemingly focused on other things, this is a good matchup for Dumont to remain active and potentially strengthen her case for title contention.