Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon

Originally slated to be headlined by a thrilling lightweight contest between Armen Tsarukuyan and Renato Moicano, an injury to the Brazilian forced that bout to be shelved and an intriguing matchup between bantamweight standouts Song Yadong and Ricky Simon to be delayed a week and elevated to the main event position this weekend.

In addition to Song and Simon getting the chance to occupy the spotlight, the second consecutive event at the UFC’s in-house arena brings the opportunity for a handful of debuting talents, a collection of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduates, and a bunch of aspiring competitors to attempt to make the kind of statement necessary to carry them to even bigger matchups and more prominence in the second half of the year.

Some people don’t like to hear it, but it’s repeated because it often rings true: these are the types of cards that have a way of sneaking up on folks and delivering loads of excitement, so don’t be surprised if Saturday’s event delivers an abundance of awesomeness.

Here’s a run through the matchups slated to hit the Octagon this weekend in the latest edition of the Fight-By-Fight Preview.

Main Event: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon

Location: UFC APEX — Las Vegas, Nevada

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Other Main Card Matches:

Caio Borralho vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Cody Brundage

Julian Erosa vs. Fernando Padilla

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta

Prelim Matches:

Martin Buday vs. Jake Collier

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson

Stephanie Egger vs. Irina Alekseeva

Brian Kelleher vs. Journey Newson

Hailey Cowan vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Main Event: Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon