Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Gutierrez

After a thrilling year of action inside the Octagon, we’re down to the final two events of the UFC’s 2023 campaign, with the first of those taking place on Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Headlined by what should be an electric bantamweight matchup between ranked fighters Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez, and supported by a host of compelling and competitive matchups across just about every division, this weekend’s fight card serves as a compact, fast-paced lead-in ahead of UFC 296 on December 16 at T-Mobile Arena.