Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Ankalaev

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Low-key standouts in the featherweight division square off in a lights out pairing this weekend as Sodiq Yusuff returns to take on streaking veteran Alex Caceres.

A member of the DWCS Class of ’18, Yusuff rattled off four straight wins to begin his UFC tenure before landing on the wrong side of the results last April in a clash with fellow emerging star Arnold Allen. The Nigerian-born, Maryland-based fighter has slick, swift hands and sudden power, having earned more than half of his career wins by some form of knockout, including two of his first four victories inside the Octagon.

A fixture on the roster since his appearance on Season 12 of The Ultimate Fighter, Caceres is in the midst of the best run of his career, entering Saturday’s contest on a five-fight winning streak. Last time out, the 33-year-old veteran rallied from catching an illegal knee to the dome in round one to score a second-round submission win over SeungWoo Choi.

This is a perfect matchup for each man given where they’re at and how they’re coming into this fight. Yusuff remains ranked in the Top 15, but is coming off his first UFC setback, leaving him in a position where he needs to defend his spot and re-affirm his status as a featherweight hopeful, while Caceres has been on fire, but hasn’t faced a ranked competitor during his impressive run of success.

The victor should earn a step up in competition next time out, while the vanquished will remain a dangerous threat on the doorstep of the rankings in the featherweight division.

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson

After snapping a two-fight skid last time out, Khalil Rountree Jr. looks for his second straight victory as he welcomes Karl Roberson back to the light heavyweight division on Saturday evening.

A finalist on Season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter, Rountree Jr. has vacillated between impressive and underwhelming efforts throughout his UFC career, struggling to find the right training situation and consistency inside the cage. Now settled in back in Las Vegas, he looks to build off his second-round stoppage win over Modestas Bukauskas in September and earn consecutive victories for the first time since going back-to-back against Daniel Jolly and Paul Craig in 2017.

50th UFC APEX EVENT MILESTONE: Best Finishes From The UFC Apex | A Moment From Each Fight Night

An OG Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Roberson makes the move back to light heavyweight following two years of struggles to hit the mark in the middleweight division. The former kickboxer has shown flashes of upside through his UFC run, but has been hampered by injuries and illnesses, and is looking for a fresh start in the 205-pound ranks.

This has the potential to be an explosive contest as both Rountree Jr. and Roberson throw everything heavy and pack real pop in all their weapons. Neither wants to be forced to take another step back to start the year, so expect each man to be at his best on Saturday, resulting in a competitive and entertaining clash in the middle of the main card.