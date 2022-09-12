Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song

Cory Sandhagen prepares to fight Petr Yan of Russia in the UFC interim bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The 30-year-old Sandhagen is in a bit of a tricky spot right now, having lost two straight, while being ultra-competitive in both, with many feeling like he did enough to defeat TJ Dillashaw prior to his interim title fight loss to Petr Yan. Nonetheless, the Elevation Fight Team member remains one of the best fighters in the 135-pound weight class and will surely be looking to remind everyone of that when he steps in against Song on Saturday.

Entering on a three-fight winning streak and brandishing a stellar 10-1-1 record over his last dozen fights, Song makes his first appearance in a UFC main event this weekend. The 24-year-old Chinese standout, who trains with Team Alpha MMA in Sacramento, has earned back-to-back stoppage victories, and is already 8-1-1 in the UFC.

Two critical matchups featuring Top 10 talents in the bantamweight division are already in the books and there are more on tap next month, making Saturday’s finale another major piece in the puzzle when it comes to figuring out how things will line up in the title picture heading into the final two months of the year and beyond.

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues