Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Originally slated to face off one year ago, almost to the day, bantamweight standouts Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov will finally share the Octagon this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Sandhagen enters on a three-fight winning streak, most recently out-wrestling Rob Font on the night he was initially scheduled to face Nurmagomedov last summer. The 32-year-old has made changes to his training camp setup, working with Trevor Wittman in the striking realm, so it will be interesting to see what kind of adjustments and new wrinkles we see from the perennial contender now that he’s working with man who helped guide both Rose Namajunas and Kamaru Usman to UFC gold.

UFC ABU DHABI | How To Watch | Buy Tickets

Unbeaten in 17 professional appearances, Nurmagomedov has been as good as anticipated through his first five UFC appearances, while also leaving a little to be desired, as injuries have slowed his ascent. He ended a 13-month hiatus in March with a unanimous decision win over Bekzat Almakhan in a fight that began with him getting clipped, creating the first fissures of doubt about his potential to rise to the top of the 135-pound weight class.

This is a crucial matchup for Sandhagen, who is looking to get to a second championship opportunity, but an important pairing for Nurmagomedov, as well, as he takes his first steps into the contender pool on Saturday. With champ Sean O’Malley defending his title against Merab Dvalishvili later this year, the winner of this one could find themselves in a position to challenge the winner of that impending matchup in the not too distant future.

Additional Main Card Fights

Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk