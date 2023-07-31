Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Font

Sandhagen, who was initially slated to face rising star Umar Nurmagomedov, has earned consecutive victories heading into this one, following his September 2022 stoppage win over Song Yadong with a split decision triumph over Marlon “Chito” Vera in March. The Elevation Fight Team member is 9-3 inside the Octagon with six finishes, and each of his losses coming against men that have worn the bantamweight title.

Penciled in to face Song two weeks down the line when the UFC returns to Boston, Font opted to bounce to Nashville and fight forward in the divisional ranks instead. Coming off a first-round stoppage win over Adrian Yanez that stemmed a two-fight slide and re-affirmed his standing in the division, the proud new dad aims to pick up the biggest win of his career in Nashville this weekend.

With the bantamweight title on the line at UFC 292, this stands as a critical matchup to help determine where everyone stands heading into the final third of 2023 and is a competitive and intriguing pairing between two 135-pound stalwarts that should serve as an excellent finale to this weekend’s fight card.

Jessica Andrade vs Tatiana Suarez

Former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade makes her fourth appearance of 2023, tagging in to face off with rising contender Tatiana Suarez.

After earning a lopsided win over Lauren Murphy at UFC 283 in January, Andrade enters Saturday’s pairing on a two-fight slide, having been submitted by Erin Blanchfield in February and knocked out by Yan Xiaonan in her return to strawweight at UFC 288. Now more than four years removed from her title win, the 31-year-old Brazilian is just 1-3 in the division over her last four outings, and 4-5 overall since claiming the strawweight title.