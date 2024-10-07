Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira

Top 5 flyweights Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira face off in a matchup where each man is eager to continue making their case for a title opportunity in the not-too-distant future.

Royval, who came up short in his championship bid last year at UFC 296, bounced back with a split decision win over Brandon Moreno in Mexico City back in February. The 32-year-old has exclusively fought Top 15 opponents since landing in the UFC midway through 2020, posting a 6-3 record that includes wins over Kai Kara-France and Matheus Nicolau.

The 24-year-old Taira went 10-0 before reaching the UFC and has added six additional victories in as many starts since to move to 16-0 overall. He’s earned finishes in four of those six wins, most recently collecting a second-round stoppage over former title challenger Alex Perez in June when the California’s knee buckled as Taira looked to off balance him from a backpack position.

Between this matchup and the upcoming contest between Moreno and Amir Albazi in Edmonton, the upper tier of the flyweight division is going to be front-and-center over the next few weeks. This is without question a critical fight in the battle for position in the pecking order, but on top of that, it’s also just an outstanding fight that is going to answer a lot of questions about where the young Japanese fighter stands, and just where his ceiling may rest.

Other Main Card Contests

Brad Tavares vs JunYong Park