Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape

Royval returns to action for the first time since facing off with Joshua Van at UFC 317 in Las Vegas during International Fight Week, where the former title challenger landed on the wrong side of the cards, but came away with a second consecutive Fight of the Night bonus. The 33-year-old Colorado-based “Raw Dawg” has faced ranked competitors exclusively since arriving in the UFC midway through 2020 and looks to reaffirm his standing as one of the top talents in the 125-pound weight class with an expedient return to the win column here.

FULL FIGHTS: Royval vs Taira | Kape vs Almabayev

Kape had visions of a quick climb to the top of the division when he joined the UFC roster at the start of 2021, and after stumbling out of the gates, he’s never been closer to challenging for gold than he is now. “Starboy” has earned back-to-back stoppage wins and victories in six of his last seven outings, and a victory on Saturday could very well punch his ticket to a championship opportunity in 2026.

First paired off in a five-round main event in March, Royval was forced to withdraw, and Kape went on to defeat Asu Almabayev. Then in June, it was Kape that suffered an injury and bowed out, resulting in Royval facing Van on short notice and landing on the wrong side of the scorecards. Finally, the flyweight contenders are healthy and ready to stand opposite one another inside the Octagon for what should be an electric final UFC contest in 2025.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Giga Chikadze vs Kevin Vallejos

It’s the old guard versus the new in the featherweight division as rankings mainstay Giga Chikadze faces off with first-year standout Kevin Vallejos.