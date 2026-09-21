Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos

For someone that has been in the spotlight since prior to turning 18, Rosas Jr. has done exceptionally well, amassing a 6-1 record inside the Octagon while playing to his strengths as a grappler. He’s earned five straight victories coming into this one, and, if he can add to his winning streak by taking out another ranked opponent before turning 22 next month, he’ll remain in a position to potentially make a run at Jones’ record.

CRYPTO.COM UFC 331 REWIND: Results, Highlights and Interviews

Where his opponent has been front and center from the start of his UFC tenure, Barcelos is one of the more unheralded ranked fighters, posted five straight wins. The 39-year-old Brazilian is solid in every phase and been the distance in 10 of his last 12 trips into the Octagon, winning seven of those contests.

As is always the case with Rosas Jr. fights, everything comes down to his ability to initiate grappling entanglements and have success from there. He owns the highest control time percentage in bantamweight history and absorbs less then 1.5 strikes per minute, but this is his first time sharing the Octagon with a savvy grappler with some pop in his hands, so it’ll be interesting to see how he acquits himself.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Rodolfo Vieira vs Robert Bryczek