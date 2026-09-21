Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Rosas Jr. vs Barcelos

Fresh off a tremendously impactful night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the action shifts back to the Meta APEX this weekend for a historic 12-fight card where a young phenom continues his assault on the UFC record books.
Raul Rosas Jr. makes his first main event appearance on Saturday night, facing off with Raoni Barcelos in a battle of ranked bantamweights. By headlining the event, Rosas Jr. becomes the youngest athlete to ever main event a UFC card, adding to his growing list of youthful accolades as he continues working towards his goal of becoming the youngest champion in UFC history. Also featuring the finals from Season 34 of The Ultimate Fighter and a critical matchup in the women’s bantamweight division, Saturday’s return home should serve as a fun little “holdover snack” until next weekend’s return to Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, for UFC 332.
Here’s a closer look at what’s on tap.
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Main Event: Raul Rosas Jr. vs Raoni Barcelos
Location: Meta APEX — Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Rodolfo Vieira vs Robert Bryczek
- Mehemmedeli Osmanli vs Ilimbek Akylbek
- Melissa Amaya vs Tina Black
- Brady Hiestand vs Rinya Nakamura
Prelim Matches:
- Rodolfo Bellato vs Christian Edwards
- Elves Brener vs Josiah Harrell
- Montel Jackson vs Ricky Simon
- Norma Dumont vs Ailin Perez
- John Castaneda vs Alatangheili
- Mickey Gall vs Sedriques Dumas
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs Yazmin Jauregui
Main Event Matchup: Raul Rosas Jr. vs Raoni Barcelos
For someone that has been in the spotlight since prior to turning 18, Rosas Jr. has done exceptionally well, amassing a 6-1 record inside the Octagon while playing to his strengths as a grappler. He’s earned five straight victories coming into this one, and, if he can add to his winning streak by taking out another ranked opponent before turning 22 next month, he’ll remain in a position to potentially make a run at Jones’ record.
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Where his opponent has been front and center from the start of his UFC tenure, Barcelos is one of the more unheralded ranked fighters, posted five straight wins. The 39-year-old Brazilian is solid in every phase and been the distance in 10 of his last 12 trips into the Octagon, winning seven of those contests.
As is always the case with Rosas Jr. fights, everything comes down to his ability to initiate grappling entanglements and have success from there. He owns the highest control time percentage in bantamweight history and absorbs less then 1.5 strikes per minute, but this is his first time sharing the Octagon with a savvy grappler with some pop in his hands, so it’ll be interesting to see how he acquits himself.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Rodolfo Vieira vs Robert Bryczek
Veteran middleweights looking to get things moving in the right direction again man the co-main event position this weekend as Rodolfo Vieira takes on Poland’s Robert Bryczek.
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The 36-year-old Vieira makes his second start of the year, seeking to break a two-fight skid after dropping a unanimous decision to Eric McConico back in April. Despite 11 previous trips into the Octagon, everything about Vieira’s success still hinges exclusively on his ability to get his hands locked around his opponents.
Bryczek has alternated results through his first three UFC appearances, following up his knockout win over Brad Tavares last September with a unanimous decision loss to Cam Rowston in May. If he can maintain space and make this a striking affair, the 36-year-old should find himself maintaining his pattern and collecting a second UFC win.
Mehemmedeli Osmanli vs Ilimbek Akylbek
A pair of promising bantamweight prospects meet in the Ultimate Fighter Season 34 finale as Mehemmedeli Osmanli meets fellow Team Bisping representative Ilimbek Akylbek.
Osmanli turned 22 last month and touches down back in Las Vegas looking to close out a dominant run through the competition. He earned finishes in both his quarterfinal and semifinal matchups and scored stoppages in 10 of his 12 career wins, including eight by submission. It’ll be imperative for him to force connections with his opponent in order to get into his bag.
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Akylbek won a pair of two-round decisions to advance to the finale and enters with the same number of fights as his housemate (13) built against slightly better competition. The 23-year-old from Kyrgyzstan has trained with Valentina Shevchenko in the past and works out of the Valle Flow Academy in Chicago alongside Belal Muhammad, Ignacio Bahamondes and several other high-end, UFC talents, which could be a factor here.
Regardless of the outcome, the winner will be the youngest since Kelvin Gastelum in Season 17.
Melissa Amaya vs Tina Black
Team Cormier standouts Melissa Amaya and Tina Black go head-to-head in the TUF 34 strawweight finale on Saturday’s main card.
Amaya has been this season’s Cinderella, earning stoppage wins over Anna Melisano and Gigi Canuto, both of whom have since gone on to debut in the UFC. Training out of Sikjitsu in Spokane, Washington, Amaya is the fourth fighter from the gym to reach a TUF finale, joining previous winners Michael Chiesa and Julianna Pena, as well as TUF 29 finalist Brady Hiestand.
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Black is the more experienced half of the 115-pound finale, having previously competed on Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series, having claimed championship gold under the Invicta FC. After stopping Natalia Alves in the quarters, the 30-year-old Brazilian earned a hard-fought, three-round decision win over recent UFC Paris winner Delphine Benouaich to punch her ticket to the finale.
Brady Hiestand vs Rinya Nakamura
The aforementioned Brady Hiestand ends a lengthy hiatus as he squares off with Rinya Nakamura. Hiestand was on a nice little run to begin his UFC career, posting three straight wins, including a pair of come-from-behind stoppages before a knee injury halted his momentum. Finally healthy and ready to compete, the Spokane-based firefighter is out to resume to his rise up the ranks by taking out the talented Nakamura.
After blowing through the competition in the inaugural Road to UFC bantamweight tournament, Nakamura earned decision wins over Fernie Garcia and Carlos Vera before coming out flat against Muin Gafurov at UFC 311. He rebounded with a stellar first-round stoppage win over Nathan Fletcher eight months later but has been out of action since.
This is a compelling matchup between a pair of returning prospects that have showed promise but been limited as a result of injuries. There is never a shortage of talent in the bantamweight division, so it’s imperative for each man to come out and impress if they want to continue making headway in the loaded weight class.
Preliminary Card Pairings
Rodolfo Bellato vs Christian Edwards
Light heavyweight hopefuls clash here as Rodolfo Bellato and Christian Edwards each make their second appearance of 2026.
Bellato showed out at UFC 326 in March, registering a first-round stoppage win over Luke Fernandez. Edwards gave Modestas Bukauskas all he could handle on short notice in May and now seeks to showcase what he can do on a full training camp.
Elves Brener vs Josiah Harrell
All-action Brazilian Elves Brener takes on Josiah Harrell in this welterweight contest.
After six UFC appearances at lightweight, Brener ventures to welterweight for the first time hoping to be able to maintain his aggressive approach deeper into contests. Harrell makes his second trip into the Octagon, but first on a full camp, after a short notice call-up opposite Jacobe Smith in February.
Montel Jackson vs Ricky Simon
Bantamweights Montel Jackson and Ricky Simon share the Octagon for the second time as Jackson looks to avenge the first loss of his career.
“Quik” has floated in and out of the rankings for the last several years and returns to Las Vegas seeking to even the score with Simon and snap a two-fight. Simon battled Adrian Yanez to a draw last time out and similarly remains cemented in the 12-18 range in the 135-pound weight class.
Norma Dumont vs Ailin Perez
Top 10 bantamweights collide early in the evening as Norma Dumont and Ailin Perez battle for positioning ahead of November’s championship clash.
The 35-year-old Dumont had her six-fight winning streak snapped in April by Joselyne Edwards, but her previous track record indicates she’s still a threat near the top of the division. Ironically, Perez arrives on a six-fight winning streak of her own, looking to propel herself into the thick of the chase with a third consecutive win over a ranked opponent.
John Castaneda vs Alatengheili
Veteran bantamweights John Castaneda and Alatengheili go head-to-head in what should be an entertaining affair for as long as it lasts.
Castaneda cost himself a win in April when he lost a point in the second round of his meeting with Mark Vologdin due to repeated low blows, resulting in the fight being rightfully scored a majority draw and leaving the Minnesotan on a three-fight run without a win. Alatengheili competes for the first time in more than a year hoping to return to the win column after dropping a decision to Da’Mon Blackshear last time out.
Mickey Gall vs Sedriques Dumas
Mickey Gall returns to action for the first time in nearly two years, moving up to middleweight for a tussle with Sedriques Dumas.
Gall enters on a four-fight slide, searching for his first win since submitting Jordan Williams in the summer of 2021. Dumas lands in Las Vegas in similar dire need of a positive result after dropping each of his last two appearances.
Vanessa Demopoulos vs Yazmin Jauregui
Strawweights get the party started this weekend as Vanessa Demopoulos faces off with Yazmin Jauregui.
The 37-year-old Demopoulos competes for the first time since last summer, arriving at the APEX on halting a three-fight slide. When Jauregui steps into the Octagon on Saturday, it ends a two-year hiatus for the Mexican prospect, who last fought at Noche UFC 306 when she opened the epic event at Sphere opposite Ketlen Souza.