Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos

Rodriguez was part of the great UFC 279 reshuffling, coming away with a split decision win over Li that extended his winning streak to four. Dating back to the start of 2018, “D-Rod” is 13-1 overall, including 7-1 in the UFC, and has the kind of fundamentally sound, unflappable approach that makes him a challenging matchup for anyone, including the seasoned Magny, on Saturday.

VEGAS FREE FIGHTS: Amanda Lemos vs Michelle Waterson-Gomez | Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas

Currently stationed in the lower-third of the Top 15, we might be looking at a battle to determine which of these veterans remains in the rankings and which one loses the number next to their name. Welterweight is brimming with emerging talent, and a setback for either man could cost them their place in the hierarchy, which should ensure we get the best from both fighters when they throw down this weekend.

Chase Sherman vs Josh Parisian

Heavyweights looking to build off recent triumphs meet here as Chase Sherman squares off with Josh Parisian.

Sherman halted a four-fight slide and picked up his fourth career UFC victory last time out, rallying to stop Jared Vanderaa in the third round of their clash in early July. The Mississippi native is a tough cuss and always game to get after it, and with a similar dance partner here as he had last time, a similar result is certainly not out of the question.

A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series Class of 2020, Parisian has alternated losses and wins since arriving in the UFC, and comes into this one off a victory, having rallied to stop Alan Baudot in June. The 33-year-old has flashed great upside in the past, so perhaps his come-from-behind triumph earlier this year will unlock another gear for the Michigan-based heavyweight.

Which of these two men will secure a second consecutive UFC victory and which will be forced to once again deal with the bitter taste of defeat?

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Nate Maness

Talented Russian Tagir Ulanbekov welcomes Nate Maness to the flyweight division in this compelling main card clash.

Ulanbekov, who trains with new lightweight champ Islam Makhachev and the last man to beat Maness, Umar Nurmagomedov, returns to Las Vegas looking to get back in the win column after losing to Tim Elliott at UFC 272 in March. The loss snapped a five-fight winning streak for the 31-year-old, who has been limited to just three appearances since signing with the UFC in 2020.