Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez

Simon had an excellent 2021 campaign, going 3-0 capped by a second-round knockout win over Top 15 fixture Raphael Assuncao in December. He’s 8-2 in the UFC and 19-3 overall, showing an increased focus on working for finishes over his last three outings, and stands as the toughest test to date for his Welsh counterpart this weekend.

All Shore has done thus far is win every single fight he’s been in across both his amateur and professional careers, entering this contest with a 5-0 mark in the Octagon and a 16-0 record overall as a pro. After earning finishes in all but one of his first 13 appearances, Shore has gone to the cards in each of his last three outings, but he’s been no less dominant, showing an ability to rise to the challenge in front of him each time.

This is just a lovely bit of matchmaking that should produce a terrific fight between two undervalued talents in the 135-pound weight class. The victor should take another little step forward next time out, while the vanquished won’t fall too far back in the competitive division, setting up more exciting opportunities for each in the second half of the year.

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Bill Algeo and Herbert Burns were each slated to face someone else on Saturday night, but when their respective opponents were forced off the card, the two agreed to stick around and square off against one another this weekend instead.

Algeo has alternated losses and wins over his first four fights in the UFC, but enters this weekend’s impromptu matchup with Burns off a quality win over impressive DWCS grad

Joanderson Brito in January. The native of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania was a fixture on the rugged East Coast regional circuit before getting the call to the Octagon, and should feel right at home stepping into battle in Long Island.

Burns was one of the top newcomers in the UFC at the midway point of 2020, having earned consecutive first-round finishes over Nate Landwehr and Evan Dunham to begin his UFC tenure. But the DWCS grad (Class of 2020) missed weight and got stopped by Daniel Pineda at UFC 252 and hasn’t fought since, sending him into this one as a bit of a question mark after nearly two full years on the sidelines.

Can Algeo break out of his win one, lose one pattern or will Burns rediscover the form that had him looking like an intriguing featherweight addition early in his UFC career?

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da-un Jung