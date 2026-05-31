Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim

Saturday’s fight card closes with a colossal pairing in the welterweight division, as former champ Belal Muhammad and Dana White’s Contender Series grad Gabriel Bonfim clash with a place in the title conversation on the line.

Less than two years after claiming the title in dominant fashion, Muhammad opens his 2026 campaign looking to halt a two-fight skid and maintain his place in the top tier of contenders in the division he previously ruled. After dropping the title to Jack Della Maddalena in a competitive battle at UFC 315, the 37-year-old landed on the wrong side of the cards in a November showdown with Ian Machado Garry in Qatar.

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Bonfim heads into his second consecutive main event assignment riding a four-fight winning streak, having scored a second-round stoppage win over Randy Brown last November in his initial headlining turn. The DWCS Class of ’22 grad has gone 6-1 since arriving in the UFC and carries a 19-1 record overall into his showdown with the former champion on Saturday.

This is a massive moment for both men, as Muhammad looks to avoid a three-fight slide and falling out of the title picture entirely, while Bonfim, who sits six spots behind the Chicagoland native in the rankings, seeks to establish himself as another dangerous young standout to consider in the title chase. Stylistically, it will be interesting to see how this one plays out as Muhammad is at his best when working forward relentlessly and leaning on his wrestling, but Bonfim is more than happy to grapple and loves to snatch a neck.

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