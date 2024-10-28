Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Originally scheduled to take place earlier this year in Mexico City, Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi will finally share the Octagon in Edmonton this weekend.

Saturday marks Moreno’s first appearance since losing to Brandon Royval in Mexico City in February and announcing he wanted to take a little time away from competing. It was his second straight split decision loss, as well as his seventh consecutive five-round assignment and 11th fight in less than four-and-a-half years since returning to the promotion, making his eight-month hiatus very necessary and very well deserved.

Albazi competes for the first time since his debated split decision win over Kai Kara-France in June 2023, and enters with a perfect 5-0 mark inside the Octagon. “The Prince” was making a push towards title contention before being sidelined, and could get right back into the thick of the chase with a win here.

The February bout was scuttled because Albazi required neck surgery, so it will be interesting to see how each of these two looks after some time away. At their peaks, they are amongst the best flyweights in the world, with Moreno having already enjoyed two stints as champion and Albazi showing the same kind of elite potential.

Stylistically, this should be an electric pairing between two athletes that are skilled everywhere, but really do enjoy banging it out on the feet. Buckle up and enjoy!

Additional Main Card Contests

Rose Namajunas vs Erin Blanchfield

Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield clash in a five-round co-main event that should further delineate things in the flyweight division heading into 2025.