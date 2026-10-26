Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan

The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 welterweight finalist Rodrigo Sezinando returns for his UFC debut more than a year after facing eventual winner Daniil Donchenko in the finale last September. With two victories on TUF, plus the experience of facing someone like Donchenko, who's begun his own rapid rise over the last nine months, Sezinando has plenty to build on as he prepares for his first Octagon appearance. After a year away from competition, he'll have the chance to show how much he's developed and put the lessons from his time on the show to work.

He squares off against Theodor Berggren, whose only defeat in the UFC also came at the hands of Donchenko earlier this year. Boasting a 100 percent finishing rate, the Swedish welterweight won't want to waste much time putting that first setback behind him as he continues his own UFC journey. With both men looking to establish themselves in the division, Saturday offers a spotlight to make an early statement and take a step forward in their respective careers.

Julian Erosa vs JeongYeong Lee

There are few fighters you can count on to deliver an exciting performance every time they step into the Octagon, and Julian Erosa is one of them. The 16-fight UFC veteran has gone the distance just once in his last seven fights, with that decision earning him a Fight of the Night bonus. With three wins and three finishes in his last five appearances, alongside setbacks to young marauders Lerryan Douglas and Melquizael Costa, Erosa remains as dangerous as ever as he enters his matchup with JeongYeong Lee.

The “Korean Tiger” entered the UFC in 2023 after winning the inaugural season of Road To UFC. But two setbacks and three fight cancellations over the last three years have slowed his progress in the featherweight division. Now, a matchup with one of the division's most exciting veterans gives Lee an opportunity to get his career back on track.