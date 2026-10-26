Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan

Fight fans are in for a treat on Halloween night as UFC’s loaded October schedule comes to a close inside Meta APEX.
In the main event, former lightweight title challenger and perennial contender Renato Moicano defends his place in the Top 10 against streaking contender Tom Nolan, who’s won five straight entering his first UFC main event.
Location: Meta APEX – Las Vegas, Nevada
Streaming: Paramount+ (United States) | How To Watch In Your Country
Main Card Bouts:
- Main Event: Renato Moicano vs Tom Nolan
- Co-Main Event: Randy Brown vs Jacobe Smith
- Yana Santos vs Luana Santos
- Ode’ Osbourne vs Cody Durden
- Zachary Reese vs Mickey Gall
- Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs Farman Hasanov
Prelim Bouts:
- Francis Marshall vs Dakota Hope
- Rodrigo Sezinando vs Theodor Berggren
- Julian Erosa vs JeongYeong Lee
- Nick Klein vs Joe Kropschot
- Talita Alencar vs Piera Rodriguez
- Lucia Szabova vs Tainara Lisboa
Main Event: Renato Moicano vs Tom Nolan
Halloween’s headliner pits two of the lightweight division’s Top 15 contenders against each other, with both looking to strengthen their standing in one of the UFC’s deepest weight classes. Moicano returns to the Octagon for his second main event of 2026 following a dominant performance in April, when he submitted Chris Duncan in the second round.
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Despite setbacks against current welterweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC veteran Beneil Dariush, victories over Duncan, Benoît Saint Denis and Jalin Turner over the last two years have kept Moicano firmly in the mix among the division’s leading contenders.
Standing across from him on Saturday will be 26-year-old Nolan, a rising contender who’s won a handful of fights since suffering the lone loss of his UFC career in his promotional debut. Most recently, Nolan earned the biggest win to date, defeating Farès Ziam by unanimous decision. His current streak also includes first-round finishes of Charlie Campbell and Victor Martinez.
Nolan has made the most of his opportunities so far, but facing Moicano represents another significant step up in competition, as well as his first five-round fight. Saturday will offer a telling test of whether Nolan is ready to compete with the division’s elite. For Moicano, it’s a chance to show he remains a legitimate threat to the contenders ahead of him and is far more than a steppingstone for the next generation.
HIGHLIGHT: Renato Moicano Gets The Tap In Round Two | UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan
Co-Main Event: Randy Brown vs Jacobe Smith
The co-main event features a short-notice welterweight matchup between Randy Brown and Jacobe Smith. The Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 8 standout steps in on less than two weeks’ notice after defeating Bruce Whitehead at UFC 332 earlier this month.
Having faced a pair of newcomers in his last two Octagon appearances, Smith will face his toughest challenge yet in Brown, who’s hovered just outside the welterweight Top 15 for most of his UFC tenure. Between 2021 and 2025, Brown won eight of 10, with highlight-reel knockouts of Nicolas Dalby and Muslim Salikhov. Ending on the wrong side of a decision with Kevin Holland earlier this year, “Rudeboy” will be eager to return to his winning ways and steal the hype behind Smith.
All that we’ve seen from Smith, however, is pure dominance ever since he earned a contract on DWCS. After four fights, the former Oklahoma State wrestler has earned four finishes, including three vicious knockouts, and he shows no signs of slowing down as he looks to claim his second win in four weeks.
Watch: Jacobe Smith Ground And Pounds His Way To A 1st RD TKO | UFC Houston
Yana Santos vs Luana Santos
With a historic showdown between champion Kayla Harrison and Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes on the horizon at UFC 334, Yana Santos and Luana Santos have an opportunity to put themselves on the radar with a statement victory on Saturday.
Athlete Profiles: Yana Santos | Luana Santos
Despite two of her last three opponents missing weight, the 36-year-old Russian has remained undeterred, winning three in a row, including a victory over former champion Miesha Tate. Her Brazilian counterpart enters with the same winning streak and has quickly climbed to No. 4 in the UFC Meta rankings with victories over Karol Rosa, Melissa Croden and Tainara Lisboa.
With Joselyne Edwards and Ailin Perez also picking up impressive wins in 2026, they will be eager to make their mark and separate themselves from the pack. A standout performance could put the winner in a strong position as the division prepares for one of its most anticipated matchups in years.
Zachary Reese vs Mickey Gall
Next on the card is the return of Mickey Gall, who joined the UFC in 2016 with just one professional fight under his belt. The New Jersey native hasn’t competed since November 2024, when he suffered his fourth consecutive loss against Ramiz Brahimaj.
Originally scheduled to face Sedriques Dumas last month, Gall was forced out of the bout due to medical issues. Now, he’ll step into the Octagon for the first time in nearly two years to take on Zachary Reese, a Dana White’s Contender Series alum who’s no stranger to exciting fights.
As he approaches his 10th UFC appearance, Reese has gone the distance just three times, scoring notable finishes over Julian Marquez and Jackson McVey. Although he’s dropped his last two outings, Reese will be eager to close out his 2026 campaign on a high note against Gall.
Ode’ Osbourne vs Cody Durden
The flyweights keep the action rolling as Las Vegas local Ode’ Osbourne returns to Meta APEX for a clash with Cody Durden. With just one win in his last three appearances - a Performance of the Night stoppage of Luis Gurule - Osbourne will look to get back on track and continue chasing the flyweight rankings with a victory over a fellow UFC veteran.
Durden enters with a similar sense of urgency. With just one win in his last six appearances, “Custom Made” needs a statement performance to reestablish himself in one of the UFC’s fastest-growing divisions and work his way back toward the Top 15. With 22 finishes between them, both flyweights have demonstrated their ability to end a fight before the final horn, so expect a fast-paced matchup with plenty of potential for fireworks.
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Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani vs Farman Hasanov
The main card opens with a welterweight matchup between Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani and Farman Hasanov. Since earning a UFC contract on Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, Lebosnoyani has won both of his Octagon appearances, earning hard-fought decisions over Phil Rowe and SeokHyeon Ko.
Lebosnoyani looks to keep the ball rolling on Saturday against American Top Team’s Hasanov. Representing Azerbaijan, Hasanov made his UFC debut in Baku this summer and impressed with a victory over Eric Nolan. He'll look to build on that performance and establish himself as a welterweight to watch, while Lebosnoyani aims to keep his perfect promotional record intact.
Preliminary Card Pairings
Francis Marshall vs Dakota Hope
The featured prelim promises a featherweight barn burner between Francis Marshall and Dakota Hope. After a razor-close split decision loss to The Ultimate Fighter winner Marion Santos in 2025, Marshall entered the new year knowing he needed to start taking matters into his own hands, and that’s exactly what he’s done.
He opened the year wasting no time by submitting Erik Silva in less than a round in Mexico City before turning back fellow prospect Lucas Brennan in April. A third straight win against Hope could open the door to matchups just outside the rankings.
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First, though, he’ll need to get past Hope, who made his UFC debut earlier this year in an all-action battle with Kai Kamaka III at Meta APEX. Despite making just his first walk to the Octagon, Hope showed no nerves against the crafty veteran, going toe-to-toe with him for all 15 minutes.
While the decision didn’t go his way, the experience of sharing the Octagon with someone like Kamaka III should serve Hope well as he prepares for his sophomore showing.
Rodrigo Sezinando vs Theodor Berggren
The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 welterweight finalist Rodrigo Sezinando returns for his UFC debut more than a year after facing eventual winner Daniil Donchenko in the finale last September. With two victories on TUF, plus the experience of facing someone like Donchenko, who's begun his own rapid rise over the last nine months, Sezinando has plenty to build on as he prepares for his first Octagon appearance. After a year away from competition, he'll have the chance to show how much he's developed and put the lessons from his time on the show to work.
He squares off against Theodor Berggren, whose only defeat in the UFC also came at the hands of Donchenko earlier this year. Boasting a 100 percent finishing rate, the Swedish welterweight won't want to waste much time putting that first setback behind him as he continues his own UFC journey. With both men looking to establish themselves in the division, Saturday offers a spotlight to make an early statement and take a step forward in their respective careers.
Julian Erosa vs JeongYeong Lee
There are few fighters you can count on to deliver an exciting performance every time they step into the Octagon, and Julian Erosa is one of them. The 16-fight UFC veteran has gone the distance just once in his last seven fights, with that decision earning him a Fight of the Night bonus. With three wins and three finishes in his last five appearances, alongside setbacks to young marauders Lerryan Douglas and Melquizael Costa, Erosa remains as dangerous as ever as he enters his matchup with JeongYeong Lee.
The “Korean Tiger” entered the UFC in 2023 after winning the inaugural season of Road To UFC. But two setbacks and three fight cancellations over the last three years have slowed his progress in the featherweight division. Now, a matchup with one of the division's most exciting veterans gives Lee an opportunity to get his career back on track.
Nick Klein vs Joe Kropschot
If you tune into Dana White's Contender Series on Tuesday nights, then you'll be familiar with both of these combatants, starting with Nick Klein, who secured his UFC contract on Season 8 with a first-round submission over Heraldo Souza. He's since faced fellow alums Mansur Abdul-Malik and Andrey Pulyaev, and that trend will continue in his third appearance this Saturday against Season 10 standout Joe Kropschot.
Opening Season 10 and sharing the card with budding stars Bilal Hasan and Anthony Wint was no easy task, but the former LFA middleweight champion still did more than enough to capture Dana White's attention. Kropschot consistently did the better work throughout the fight en route to a clear unanimous decision, but a last-second armbar attempt that appeared to injure his opponent made him impossible to ignore. Now, he'll look to carry that momentum into his UFC debut, while Klein will aim to use his Octagon experience to welcome the newest Contender Series graduate to the promotion.
Talita Alencar vs Piera Rodriguez
The sole strawweight fight on the card pits grappling threat Talita Alencar against the powerful Piera Rodriguez. The 36-year-old Brazilian has won three in a row, including a rear-naked choke finish of Ariane Carnelossi last year. During that stretch, she also went to a decision inside The Bowl with current two-division UFC BJJ champion Cassia Moura at UFC BJJ 1.
Rodriguez has built similar momentum, securing three consecutive decision victories over Sam Hughes, Ketlen Souza and Josefine Knutsson. One win that looks even better in hindsight is her contract-earning victory over Tina Black on Dana White’s Contender Series, as Black went on to win Season 34 of The Ultimate Fighter last month. With both women looking to break into the rankings, a fourth straight victory would put the winner in a strong position to make a push toward the Top 15 entering next year.
Lucia Szabova vs Tainara Lisboa
The first fight of the night kicks off with an intriguing women’s flyweight matchup as Lucia Szabova, one of the division’s hottest prospects, makes her UFC debut. The 28-year-old from Slovakia won the bantamweight and flyweight titles in Oktagon MMA before announcing her move to the UFC in August. She enters with an undefeated 10-0 record, seven finishes, and is coming off a title defense against former UFC bantamweight Lucie Pudilova.
She’ll lock horns with Tainara Lisboa, who made the most of her UFC debut in 2023 with a submission win over Jessica-Rose Clark. She followed that performance with a unanimous decision over Ravena Oliveira before suffering back-to-back losses to Luana Santos and Melissa Croden in 2025. With three knockouts, three submissions and three first-round finishes to her name, Lisboa presents a dangerous test for the newcomer.