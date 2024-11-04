Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Prates

Bantamweights eager to cement their position in the divisional pecking order meet in the co-main event as former champ Cody Garbrandt takes on Miles Johns.

It has somehow been just shy of eight years since Garbrandt’s virtuosic performance to win the title from Dominick Cruz at UFC 207, and since then, “No Love” has had mixed results, going 3-6 over his last nine outings. He put together back-to-back wins in 2023, but then fell to Deiveson Figueiredo by submission at UFC 300 to enter this one looking to get things moving in the right direction again.

Because of the depth of the division, Johns’ success has flown slightly under the radar, as the Kansas resident touches down in Las Vegas having won two straight, is unbeaten in his last four, and sporting a 6-2 record with one no contest overall in his UFC career. “Chapo” is a strong wrestler that likes to sling hammers, and after a couple little stumbles, he appears to be primed to make a push towards the Top 15 in the bantamweight ranks.

We should get some fireworks out of this pairing as both guys are perfectly happy getting into range and throwing hands, with Garbrandt still possessing superior quickness and some crack, while Johns is more of a compact, brute force type of powerhouse. Those same designations carry over to when they look to wrestle as well, so regardless of where this plays out, we should have captivating interactions to dissect and discuss going forward.

