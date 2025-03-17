Fight By Fight Preview | UFC London

The 32-year-old Brady continues to inch towards a championship opportunity, having earned consecutive victories since suffering the lone loss of his career to Muhammad back at UFC 280. After submitting Kelvin Gastelum towards the end of 2023, the Philadelphia native out-worked Gilbert Burns in his lone appearance of 2024, moving to 17-1 in the process.

Edwards was originally booked to face Jack Della Maddalena, who was then called up to face Muhammad for the title at UFC 315 in Montreal, leaving space for Brady to step in. This is a very different matchup, as the American tends to grapple much more than his Australian counterpart, though the pressure and focus on Edwards to show his performance last July was simply an off night remains the same.

Additional Main Card Bouts

Jan Błachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg

Jan Błachowicz and Carlos Ulberg face off in this clash of Top 10 light heavyweights looking to cement their place in the pecking order of the division where a new man now sits on the throne.

The former champ Blachowicz turned 42 last month and makes the walk for the first time since welcoming Alex Pereira to the division at UFC 291. He dropped that fight by split decision and battled current titleholder Magomed Ankalaev to a split draw in a championship bout at UFC 282 before that, so while he’s failed to register a victory in his last two fights, it’s clear the caliber of fighter the Polish veteran is by the company he’s kept and the closeness of those fights.