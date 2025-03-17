 Skip to main content
Sean Brady prepares to face Gilbert Burns of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC London

Setting The Table For A Buffet Of Action As The UFC Returns To London This Weekend
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Mar. 17, 2025

Saturday night, the UFC makes its 16th visit to London and 30th trek to the United Kingdom, making it the fourth nation — or collection of nations, in this case — to cross the 30-event barrier, along with the United States, Brazil, and Canada.

Despite the frequent trips across the Atlantic, it’s been nearly two years since the Octagon touched down at The O2 Arena, as last year’s British excursion brought UFC 304 to Manchester, and the promotion has done well to stack the deck with talent from across the U.K. and surrounding areas, bringing a typically stacked event back to the shores of the Thames.

Here’s a closer look at what’s on tap for Saturday night.

Main Event: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady

Location: The O2 Arena — London, England, UK

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Other Main Card Matches:

  • Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg
  • Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland
  • Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara
  • Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere

Prelim Matches:

  • Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla
  • Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos
  • Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin
  • Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andrey Pulyaev
  • Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar
  • Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolan Loughran
  • Guram Kutateladze vs. Kaue Fernandes

Main Event Matchup: Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady

Former welterweight champ Leon Edwards returns to action for the first time since dropping the title, facing off with charging contender Sean Brady.

UFC LONDON FREE FIGHTS: Edwards vs Covington | Brady vs Burns 

Edwards looks to maintain his perfect UFC record in London as he ventures back into the Octagon following his unanimous decision loss to Belal Muhammad last summer in Manchester. “Rocky” had gone 13 straight without a setback prior to that contest, and will be looking to prove that he’s still one of the elite competitors in the 170-pound ranks.

Leon Edwards of Jamaica prepares to face Belal Muhammad in the UFC welterweight championship bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Leon Edwards of Jamaica prepares to face Belal Muhammad in the UFC welterweight championship bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The 32-year-old Brady continues to inch towards a championship opportunity, having earned consecutive victories since suffering the lone loss of his career to Muhammad back at UFC 280. After submitting Kelvin Gastelum towards the end of 2023, the Philadelphia native out-worked Gilbert Burns in his lone appearance of 2024, moving to 17-1 in the process.

RELATED: Brady's Journey To London 

Edwards was originally booked to face Jack Della Maddalena, who was then called up to face Muhammad for the title at UFC 315 in Montreal, leaving space for Brady to step in. This is a very different matchup, as the American tends to grapple much more than his Australian counterpart, though the pressure and focus on Edwards to show his performance last July was simply an off night remains the same.

Additional Main Card Bouts

Jan Błachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg

Jan Błachowicz and Carlos Ulberg face off in this clash of Top 10 light heavyweights looking to cement their place in the pecking order of the division where a new man now sits on the throne.

The former champ Blachowicz turned 42 last month and makes the walk for the first time since welcoming Alex Pereira to the division at UFC 291. He dropped that fight by split decision and battled current titleholder Magomed Ankalaev to a split draw in a championship bout at UFC 282 before that, so while he’s failed to register a victory in his last two fights, it’s clear the caliber of fighter the Polish veteran is by the company he’s kept and the closeness of those fights.

Carlos Ulberg punches Volkan Oezdemir in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23, 2024 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Carlos Ulberg punches Volkan Oezdemir in their light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23, 2024 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

There is no hotter fighter in the light heavyweight ranks outside of Ulberg, who enters on a division-best seven-fight winning streak. After dispatching Alonzo Menifield in a whirlwind 12-second fight in May, the City Kickboxing man showed his evolution and poise by collecting a unanimous decision victory over Top 10 mainstay Volkan Oezdemir near the end of November in Macau.

Order UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes 

With Ankalaev having just claimed the throne and likely destined to square off with Pereira for a second time later this year, Saturday’s co-main event becomes more about maintaining and strengthening position in the hierarchy than securing an immediate championship opportunity. But nothing is ever etched in stone in this sport, so a key win here for either man will put them on the short list of possible title challengers, and if something goes awry down the line, their phone could certainly ring.

Gunnar Nelson vs Kevin Holland

Gunnar Nelson has always been a fan favorite in London and he returns to make his third straight appearances in England’s capital, facing off with Kevin Holland in what could be an electric welterweight fixture.

Now 36 years old, the Icelandic martial artist has earned consecutive victories heading into this one, both at The O2, having most recently submitted Bryan Barberena at UFC 286. He’s 5-1 fighting in London in the UFC, only losing to Edwards, and 10-5 overall inside the Octagon, with all but two of his victories coming inside the distance.

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there's always something new to watch. Leave it to the world's authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Holland makes his second appearance of the year and fifth start in a little over a year, returning to welterweight in hopes of halting a two-fight skid. Last time out at UFC 311, he was quickly taken down and submitted by Reinier de Ridder, and it will be interesting to see what lessons he took from that contest, as Nelson will likely look to employ the same strategy.

Will the returning Nelson secure a third straight victory or can Holland collect his first welterweight win since the summer of 2023 and get things moving in the right direction again?

Molly McCann vs Alexia Thainara

Liverpool’s Molly McCann squares off with Brazilian Alexia Thainara in this crucial strawweight clash on Saturday’s main card.

UFC 314 SIT-DOWN INTERVIEWS: Alexander Volkanovski | Paddy Pimblett

McCann shifted to the 115-pound ranks last year and began her campaign with a first-round submission win over Diana Belbita that got everyone excited about her potential in a new weight class. Unfortunately, she was unable to sustain that success, dropping a unanimous decision to Bruna Brasil at UFC 304 in Manchester to fall to just 1-3 in her last four UFC starts.

The 27-year-old Thainara makes her promotional debut here on short notice, stepping in for compatriot Istela Nunes. A unanimous decision win over Dana White’s Contender Series last season punched her ticket to the Octagon, and now the Ribas Family representative gets a high-profile assignment for her first foray into the UFC cage.

Molly McCann of England secures an arm bar submission against Diana Belbita of Romania in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Molly McCann of England secures an arm bar submission against Diana Belbita of Romania in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The shift in opponents to a promotional newcomer ratchets up the focus on McCann heading into this one, as the veteran is coming off a setback and looking to avoid a 1-4 run over her last five fights. It will be interesting to see how Thainara opts to approach this one, and where both her nerves and conditioning are at as she competes on the biggest stage in the sport for the first time, in hostile territory no less.

Jordan Vucenic vs Chris Duncan

It’s England versus Scotland in this lightweight pairing, as Jordan Vucenic makes his sophomore appearance in the Octagon opposite Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad Chris Duncan.

A former Cage Warriors featherweight champ, Vucenic made his promotional debut on short notice last summer in Abu Dhabi, dropping a competitive decision to Guram Kutateladze. The loss snapped a four-fight winning streak (and finishing streak) for “The Epidemic,” who rose to prominence on the UK scene as part of a standout triptych with Paul Hughes and Morgan Charriere.

Duncan punched his ticket to the UFC in his second DWCS appearance, and has gone 3-1 to start his time competing inside the Octagon. Last time out, he rebounded from a first-round submission loss by collecting one of his own, putting newcomer Bolaji Oki to sleep in the opening bout of the UFC’s annual trip to Paris in September.

Chris Duncan of Scotland secures a guillotine choke submission against Bolaji Oki of Belgium in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Chris Duncan of Scotland secures a guillotine choke submission against Bolaji Oki of Belgium in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

No matter how this one plays out, the United Kingdom earns a win, but will it be Vucenic and the Brits celebrating or Duncan and the Scots?

Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere

Saturday’s main card kicks off with an outstanding featherweight matchup between Nathaniel Wood and the aforementioned Morgan Charriere.

RELATED: Focused Wood Primed To Shine At Home

Wood has gone 4-1 since transitioning to the featherweight division at the start of his 2022 campaign, most recently bouncing back from a frustrating loss with a hard-fought win over veteran Daniel Pineda at UFC 304. Now 31 years old and brandishing a 20-6 record overall, 2025 feels like the year where “The Prospect” needs to string together a couple strong outings if he truly wants to make meaningful headway in the 145-pound ranks.

Charriere has gone 2-1 in is first three UFC appearances, sandwiching a split decision loss to Chepe Mariscal between stoppage wins over Manolo Zecchini and Gabriel Miranda on Parisienne soil. Collecting post-fight bonuses in each of those outings underscores the all-action approach “The Last Pirate” brings to the Octagon, and a win over Wood could leave him on the doorstep of the Top 15 heading into the second quarter of this year’s UFC schedule.

Morgan Charriere of France reacts after defeating Manolo Zecchini of Italy in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Morgan Charriere of France reacts after defeating Manolo Zecchini of Italy in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Featherweight feels like it’s on the cusp of major changes, with Ilia Topuria having vacated the title and several rankings fixtures getting up in age. There is a great deal at stake in this one for each man, and it should result in the main card opening with an absolute barnburner on Saturday.

Preliminary Card Pairings

Jai Herbert vs Chris Padilla

The preliminary card wraps in the lightweight division, as local favorite Jai Herbert faces off with Chris Padilla.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT REWIND: Final Main Card Results | Dolidze's Post-Fight Interview 

A native of Wolverhampton, Herbert has made four UFC appearances in London, going 1-2-1 over that stretch, but enters Saturday’s contest off a strong effort against Rolando Bedoya last summer. Padilla made an immediate impact as a rookie in the UFC last year, registering consecutive first-round stoppage wins over James Llontop and Rongzhu to push his overall winning streak to five.

Lone’er Kavanagh vs Felipe dos Santos

Highly regarded flyweight prospects clash here as Lone’er Kavanagh and Felipe dos Santos share the cage.

Lone'er Kavanagh of England kicks Jose Ochoa of Peru in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23, 2024 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Lone'er Kavanagh of England kicks Jose Ochoa of Peru in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23, 2024 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

After kicking off Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series by detonating a neutron bomb on the chin of An Tuan Ho, Kavanagh picked up his first UFC victory in November, out-hustling another Chute Boxe Diego Lima product, Jose Ochoa. The 24-year-old dos Santos looks to avenge his teammate’s defeat and get himself back into the win column here, after a somewhat lethargic effort against Andre Lima last time out.

Marcin Tybura vs Mick Parkin

Ranked heavyweights Marcin Tybura and Mick Parkin clash in this critical preliminary card pairing on Saturday evening in London.

ICYMI: Robbie Lawler Inducted Into The UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025

A tenured member of the Top 15, the 39-year-old Tybura enters off a second-round stoppage win over Jhonata Diniz at UFC 309 and returns to The O2 Arena looking to further cement his standing in the heavyweight pecking order. A member of the DWCS Class of ’22, Parkin has gone 4-0 to begin his UFC journey, forcing his way into the rankings following a first-round knockout win over Lukasz Brzeski last summer in Manchester.

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Andrey Pulyaev

Former Cage Warriors champ Christian Leroy Duncan hopes a return to familiar surroundings brings a return to the win column as he welcomes Andrey Pulyaev to the UFC for the first time.

Christian Leroy Duncan of England punches Claudio Ribeiro of Brazil in a middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Christian Leroy Duncan of England punches Claudio Ribeiro of Brazil in a middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“CLD” touched down in the UFC with an unbeaten record and a ton of hype as a potential future contender in the middleweight division, but has managed just a 3-2 mark over his first five starts. Pulyaev earned his place on the roster with a unanimous decision win over Liam Anderson last season on Dana White’s Contender Series that extended his winning streak to five and his record to 9-2 heading into his promotional debut here.

Shauna Bannon vs Puja Tomar

Ireland’s Shauna Bannon and India’s Puja Tomar collide in this international strawweight pairing.

UFC KANSAS CITY: Buy Tickets | VIP Experiences

After dropping her promotional debut, Bannon picked up her first UFC victory last summer at UFC 304, edging out short-notice replacement Alice Ardelean. Tomar also landed on the happy side of a split decision verdict in her most recent appearance, getting the nod over Rayanne dos Santos on her first Octagon appearance.

Nathan Fletcher vs Caolan Loughran

TUF alum Nathan Fletcher returns home to face off with Irishman Caolan Loughran in an intriguing bantamweight matchup early in the weekend’s slate.

Caolan Loughran of Ireland reacts after a bantamweight bout against Angel Pacheco during the UFC Fight Night event at Boardwalk Hall Arena on March 30, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Caolan Loughran of Ireland reacts after a bantamweight bout against Angel Pacheco during the UFC Fight Night event at Boardwalk Hall Arena on March 30, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Fletcher’s toughness in the TUF house earned him a chance to compete inside the Octagon, and the Next Generation MMA man made the most of it back in September, submitting fellow TUF 32 contestant Zygymantas Ramaska in the second round to collect his third straight win. Loughran, a former Cage Warriors bantamweight titleholder, has gone 1-2 to begin his UFC tenure, landing on the wrong side of the cards in competitive fights with Taylor Lapilus and Jake Hadley, while emerging victorious in a bout with Angel Pacheco in between.

Guram Kutateladze vs Kaue Fernandes

Saturday’s action gets underway in the lightweight division, as Guram Kutateladze and Kaue Fernandes lock horns inside the Octagon.

A tantalizing talent in the 155-pound ranks who debuted with a split decision win over Mateusz Gamrot, Kutateladze looks to build on his August win over Vucenic and take a big step forward in the division by picking up his third UFC victory here. The 29-year-old Nova Uniao product Fernandes has split his first two appearances inside the Octagon, dropping a decision to Marc Diakiese before rebounding with a first-round stoppage win over Mohammad Yahya last time out.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Brady, live from O2 Arena in London, England on March 22, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

