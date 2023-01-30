Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac of Moldova face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Twelve weeks after they were originally scheduled to face off, veteran Derrick Lewis and surging Serghei Spivac clash in the heavyweight main event showdown.

Riding a two-fight losing streak and with just a single victory in his last four, Lewis returns to Las Vegas looking to tap into the fantastic form he’s always shown in “The Fight Capital” over the course of his UFC career. A perfect 8-0 when competing in Las Vegas, the former title threat has finished each of his last four Las Vegas assignments and will look to do the same on Saturday.

WATCH: Derrick Lewis' Best Moments | This Is Just The Beginning For Serghei Spivac

Spivac makes his sixth consecutive start in Las Vegas, which he now calls home, this weekend, looking to build on a two-fight winning streak. Last time out, the streaking hopeful from Moldova collected a second-round stoppage win over Augusto Sakai, and if he can extend his record to 6-1 over his last seven by toppling Lewis this weekend, the division could have a new dark horse to keep tabs on.

While he’s struggled as of late, it’s important to note Lewis’ losses have come against fighters at the top of the division, a caliber of opponent Spivac has yet to encounter. If he gets by “The Black Beast” on Saturday, however, he could find himself standing opposite one of those competitors later in the year.

Da-un Jung vs. Devin Clark