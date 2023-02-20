Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann

Like his opponent this weekend, Spann enters on a two-fight winning streak, as well, having garnered first-round stoppage wins over Ion Cutelaba and Dominick Reyes last year. The towering Texan is now 7-2 in the UFC and appears to have grown as a result of tough losses to Johnny Walker and Anthony Smith earlier in his promotional run, giving him the opportunity to showcase the abundance of talent that the Fortis MMA man has always presented.

Krylov and Spann are currently positioned at Nos. 6 and No. 8 in the rankings, respectively, and the winner of Saturday’s main event should be propelled into the group of contenders jockeying for position in the championship chase.

Stylistically, this is an intriguing pairing between two fighters that are solid everywhere, but carry different skill sets. Krylov comes from a karate background and utilizes more kicks when striking, while having solid top control and the ability to finish should the fight hit the canvas. By comparison, Spann is much more of a power threat, brandishing fight-ending power in both hands, and a dangerous submission game with a slick guillotine choke in grappling situations.

This is a critical matchup with a lot on the line for both men, and it should bring the best out of both Krylov and Spann on Saturday night.

Other UFC Fight Night Main Card Fights

Andre Muniz vs Brendan Allen

Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen clash in a meeting of ascending middleweights and Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grads. The Brazilian is unbeaten in the UFC at 5-0 and riding a nine-fight winning streak overall, while Allen has posted three straight wins and an 8-2 record overall since matriculating to the Octagon following his Season 3 win over Aaron Jeffrey.