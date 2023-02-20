Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann

UFC Unfiltered
Preview Every Fight On UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann, As We Prepare To Watch Top Light Heavyweight Contenders Battle It Out At The UFC APEX
For the second consecutive week, the action inside the Octagon takes place at the UFC APEX, where an exciting card headlined by a pivotal matchup between surging light heavyweights touches down on Saturday evening.
Here’s a closer look at what’s on tap this weekend.
- Main Event: Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann
- Location: UFC APEX — Las Vegas, Nevada
- Where To Watch: ESPN+
- Other Main Card Matches:
- Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen
- Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes
- Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa
- Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainasse
- Prelim Matches:
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Gabriella Fernandes
- Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez
- Ode’ Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson
- Rafael Alves vs. Nurullo Aliev
- Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez
- Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek
- Jose Johnson vs. Garrett Armfield
- Joe Solecki vs.Carl Deaton
Main Event: Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann
With a new champion having just claimed the throne and the rest of the light heavyweight ranks still in flux, Krylov and Spann enter this weekend’s headlining bout looking to extend their respective winning streaks and take another step towards contender status with a win on Saturday.
The soon-to-be 31-year-old Krylov competes for the 40th time this weekend, looking to build on strong efforts against Alexander Gustafsson and Volkan Oezdemir in 2022. Although he’s just 4-4 since returning to the UFC in the fall of 2018, the young veteran has shared the Octagon with three former champions and three title fight participants during that stretch, cementing his standing as one of the most seasoned and experienced fighters in the division.
Nikita Krylov: History Is Made | UFC 30th Anniversary
Nikita Krylov: History Is Made | UFC 30th Anniversary
Like his opponent this weekend, Spann enters on a two-fight winning streak, as well, having garnered first-round stoppage wins over Ion Cutelaba and Dominick Reyes last year. The towering Texan is now 7-2 in the UFC and appears to have grown as a result of tough losses to Johnny Walker and Anthony Smith earlier in his promotional run, giving him the opportunity to showcase the abundance of talent that the Fortis MMA man has always presented.
Krylov and Spann are currently positioned at Nos. 6 and No. 8 in the rankings, respectively, and the winner of Saturday’s main event should be propelled into the group of contenders jockeying for position in the championship chase.
Stylistically, this is an intriguing pairing between two fighters that are solid everywhere, but carry different skill sets. Krylov comes from a karate background and utilizes more kicks when striking, while having solid top control and the ability to finish should the fight hit the canvas. By comparison, Spann is much more of a power threat, brandishing fight-ending power in both hands, and a dangerous submission game with a slick guillotine choke in grappling situations.
This is a critical matchup with a lot on the line for both men, and it should bring the best out of both Krylov and Spann on Saturday night.
Other UFC Fight Night Main Card Fights
Andre Muniz vs Brendan Allen
Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen clash in a meeting of ascending middleweights and Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grads. The Brazilian is unbeaten in the UFC at 5-0 and riding a nine-fight winning streak overall, while Allen has posted three straight wins and an 8-2 record overall since matriculating to the Octagon following his Season 3 win over Aaron Jeffrey.
Augusto Sakai vs Don'Tale Mayes
Augusto Sakai looks to snap a four-fight slide and steady himself in the division, while Don’Tale Mayes go hunting for the biggest win of his career in this main card heavyweight clash. Sakai won his first four UFC starts, pushing his record to 15-1-1 in the process, but has suffered stoppage losses in each of his last four appearances heading into this one. Meanwhile, Mayes earned back-to-back wins before facing Hamdy Abdelwahab last summer at UFC 277 in a bout that has since bern ruled a no contest.
Tatiana Suarez vs Montana De La Rosa
After more than three years on the sidelines, Tatiana Suarez makes her return to action on Saturday, moving up to flyweight to face Montana De La Rosa. Suarez won the strawweight competition on Season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter before posting four additional victories to climb into title contention in the 115-pound weight class before injuries forced her to the sidelines. De La Rosa won her first three appearances in the UFC following her time on The Ultimate Fighter and has garnered a ton of experience against tough competition despite just turning 28 last week.
Montana De La Rosa 2nd round TKO | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai
Montana De La Rosa 2nd round TKO | UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai
Mike Malott vs Yohan Lainesse
And in the main card opener, Mike Malott and Yohan Lainesse go head-to-head in a battle of Canadian welterweight finishers. Both men came of Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series, with Malott earning a first-round knockout win over Mickey Gall in his debut, while Lainesse dropped his first appearance before getting back into the win column last time out.
Prelim Fights
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Gabriella Fernandes
DWCS alum Jasmine Jasudavicius looks to get back into the win column as she welcomes former LFA interim flyweight champ Gabriella Fernandes to the Octagon for the first time. After earning a hard-fought victory over Kay Hansen in her promotional debut, Jasudavicius dropped a decision to talented newcomer Natalia Silva last time out. As for Fernandes, the 29-year-old carries a seven-fight winning streak and an 8-1 record into her promotional debut on Saturday, looking to build on her second-round submission win over Karoline Martins in September.
Jordan Leavitt vs Victor Martinez
First slated to meet last April, Jordan Leavitt and Victor Martinez share the Octagon in a lightweight battle this weekend. Leavitt is competing for the first time since his summer loss to Paddy Pimblett in London, while Martinez makes his first start since earning a UFC contract midway through Season 5 of the Contender Series. Both come from quality gyms, and while Leavitt has a clear edge in UFC experience, Martinez is 13-2 over his last 15 fights and has won seven straight heading into this one.
UFC VEGAS 69 REWIND: Final Results | Blanchfield's Octagon Interview | Andrade's Post Fight Interview
Ode' Osbourne vs Charles Johnson
Ode’ Osbourne returns to action in a catchweight bout with Charles Johnson on Saturday’s prelims. The former has been consistently inconsistent through six UFC starts, posting a 3-3 record and entering off a first-round knockout loss. While Johnson dropped his debut to unbeaten prospect Muhammad Mokaev, “innerG” has since earned a pair of victories over Zhalgas Zhumagulov and Jimmy Flick to build a little momentum in the flyweight division. Although it’s being fought at a catchweight, this one should impact where each man stands in the 125-pound ranks once the smoke clears this weekend.
Charles Johnson Stops Jimmy Flick In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov
Charles Johnson Stops Jimmy Flick In Round 1 | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov
Rafael Alves vs Nurullo Aliev
Lightweights at very different points in their careers clash here, as veteran Rafael Alves welcomes prospect Nurullo Aliev to the Octagon for the first time. The Brazilian Alves sports a 20-11 record overall, and though he’s just 1-2 in the UFC thus far, he’s faced outstanding competition in the form of Damir Ismagulov, Marc Diakiese, and Drew Dober. Aliev is part of the DWCS Class of ’22, having run through Josh Wick to earn a contract and push his record to 8-0 overall. He looks a little like Khabib Nurmagomedov and fights a little like Khabib Nurmagomedov, but can he have the same kind of success as the former lightweight champion and UFC Hall of Fame inductee?
Hailey Cowan vs Ailin Perez
Hailey Cowan and Ailin Perez meet in this bantamweight contest between two fighters seeking their first UFC victory. A hard-fought split decision win last fall on Dana White’s Contender Series earned Cowan the opportunity to compete in the Octagon, with the 31-year-old carrying a 7-2 record into her promotional debut this weekend. Perez talked a huge game ahead of her first foray into the UFC cage last fall but was taken down and submitted by Stephanie Egger. This should be a scrappy, competitive affair between two women looking to establish themselves in the 135-pound weight class.
Erick Gonzalez vs Trevor Peek
Erick Gonzalez and Trevor Peek were each scheduled to face other opponents this weekend, but when they both lost their dance partners, the lightweights were paired off together. Gonzalez went 6-2 over his final eight appearances on the regional scene before getting called up to the UFC, with each of those losses coming against UFC vets, but since then “Ghost Pepper” has gone 0-2, losing to both Jim Miller and Terrance McKinney by stoppage. One month after knocking out UFC alum Khama Worthy, Peek collected a second-round stoppage win over Malik Lewis and a UFC contract.
Jose Johnson vs Garrett Armfield
In the bantamweight division, Jose Johnson takes on Garrett Armfield. The 27-year-old Johnson stumbled in his first two appearances in front of the UFC brass, but made the most of his third attempt, out-hustling Cage Warriors champ Jack Cartwright to collect a third straight win and an invite to join the UFC roster. Armfield got a short notice call to the Octagon last summer, facing off with former regional opponent David Onama. He put up a good fight, but was submitted in the second round, and finally gets the opportunity to make his first appearance with a full camp this weekend in Las Vegas. Also recently added to the event is a lightweight clash between Joe Solecki and UFC newcomer Carl Deaton.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Krylov vs Spann, live from the UFC APEX on Februrary 25, 2023. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
