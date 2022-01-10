Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze

Order UFC 270 Today!

Writing that year out still feels weird and makes me feel incredibly old, given that I vividly remember the turn of the century and all the Y2K panic, but it also makes me tremendously excited because after an outstanding year of action inside the Octagon in 2021 and a couple weeks off to reset, it’s time to kick off this year’s UFC campaign and I have a feel it’s going to be special.

Just like last year, the first event of this year is headlined by a highly anticipated featherweight clash and supported by a number of compelling, competitive matchups that should help set the course for various divisions once the schedule really gets rolling.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend in Las Vegas.

CALVIN KATTAR VS GIGA CHIKADZE

Calvin Kattar looks to affirm his standing as a Top 5 featherweight as he steps in for his second consecutive “Opening Night” main event against ascending hopeful Giga Chikadze.

The New England Cartel member fought just once in 2021, landing on the wrong side of the results in a slobberknocker with Max Holloway to kick off the year on Fight Island. He’s now gone “two wins, one loss” through his first nine UFC appearances, and would like nothing more than to keep that pattern in place when he makes his third straight main event appearance opposite Chikadze on Saturday.

After posting four victories in as many appearances to run his UFC record to 5-0 in 2020, the 33-year-old Georgian kickboxer established himself as an emerging contender in 2021, posting back-to-back stoppage wins over Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza. Chikadze is a lethal striker with a wide array of punishing kicks, and really seems to be coming into his own as a mixed martial artist.