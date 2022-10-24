Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen

DWCS, entering Saturday’s contest on a four-fight slide and sporting a 1-5 record inside the Octagon overall. Now, to be fair, the first two losses came to fighters currently ranked in the Top 15, and the second two came against savvy veterans Andrei Arlovski and Aleksei Oleinik, but the pressure is on Vanderaa to prove he can hang at this level.

Will the debuting Cortes Acosta add to Vanderaa’s woes or can the more experienced fighter spoil his first trip into the Octagon?

Josh Fremd vs Tresean Gore

Middleweights with ambitions of moving up the divisional ladder clash here as Josh Fremd takes on TUF 29’s Tresean Gore.

A solid run under the LFA banner coupled with a victory in front of the Lookin’ for a Fight crew earned Fremd a spot on the UFC roster, but his promotional debut didn’t go so well. The Pennsylvania native and Factory X representative dropped a unanimous decision to Anthony Hernandez at UFC 273, and arrives in Vegas bent of getting back into the win column.

Gore showed a ton of raw potential as a member of Team Ortega on Season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, but he was injured ahead of the finale and has subsequently struggled in his first two UFC assignments. He was out-hustled by middleweight winner Bryan Battle in his debut, and ate a cold right hand from Fremd’s teammate Cody Brundage last time out, leaving him on a two-fight slide heading into this one.

Something has got to give in this clash of 185-pound hopefuls, and it will be interesting to see which one walks away with their first UFC victory.

Dustin Jacoby vs Khalil Rountree Jr.