Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kara-France vs Albazi

The 29-year-old Albazi has gone 4-0 inside the Octagon, but takes a considerable step up in competition here. He’s earned finishes in three of those four wins, most recently stopping Alessandro Costa in December, but despite a couple different attempts, has yet to face a ranked opponent, as bouts against Tim Elliott and Alex Perez both fell apart before they could hit the cage.

Free Fights: Kai Kara-France vs Cody Garbrandt | Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo

With Moreno scheduled to defend his title against Alexandre Pantoja next month and Brandon Royval seemingly positioned as the clubhouse leader for the next title opportunity after that, these two are likely competing to secure their place in the pecking order and the title conversation. Kara-France has been in this spot for some time, while Albazi finally gets the opportunity to show he belongs, which is a big piece of what makes this fight so captivating.

As good as “The Prince” has looked to start his UFC run, the only way to find out if someone is a legitimate contender is to put them in the Octagon with someone that already carries that designation.

Saturday night, we’ll find out if Albazi is up to the task or if Kara-France will get back into the win column by handing the hopeful his first UFC loss.

Other Main Card Fights

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda