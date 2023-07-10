Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Bueno Silva

Former champ Holly Holm looks to cement her position at the top of the division while streaking contender Mayra Bueno Silva aims to make a major statement in her first UFC main event on Saturday night.

Holm has been a steady, consistent presence at the top of the bantamweight division since her rookie campaign, which she capped by claiming UFC gold in dramatic fashion. Though she’s been unable to get a belt back around her waist, “The Preacher’s Daughter” is still the veteran anyone hoping to establish themselves as a legitimate title threat needs to beat in order to take that next step.

UFC 290 REWIND: Final Results | Bonuses

Bueno Silva went 2-2-1 as a flyweight but has quickly established herself as a threat in the 135-pound ranks, posting three straight wins and consecutive submission finishes over Stephanie Egger and Lina Lansberg. Now, “Sheetara” gets the step up in competition that she’s been after, and we’ll find out if she made a mistake asking for such a serious test.

With the title currently vacant and no details on a bout to crown a new champion confirmed as of yet, it’s not unreasonable to think that a strong outing from either woman here could put them in the mix for a championship opportunity next time out.

Other Main Card Fights

Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park