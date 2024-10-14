Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira

The 37-year-old Font touches down in Las Vegas having dropped two straight and four of his last five, with his lone win during that stretch coming against Adrian Yanez back at UFC 287 in Miami. The Massachusetts native boasts an incredible “strength of schedule” for the division and has only lost to elite competition, but is in need of a sharp outing here in order to stem the tide and show he’s still capable of battling it out with Top 15 talents.

Phillips arrives moving in the opposite direction, having posted three straight wins while showing signs of development and improvement each time out. The MMA Lab representative has displayed better conditioning and pacing during the course of his current run of success, and has always had a diverse and dangerous skill set, all of which combines to make him someone to keep close tabs on going forward.

At some point, the old guard gives way to the new class in every division, and it feels like that is increasingly the case in the lighter weight classes at the moment. Can Font bounce-back and maintain his place in the Top 10 or is Phillips now ready to ascend into the upper echelon of talent in the 135-pound ranks?

Charles Johnson vs Sumudaerji

Charles Johnson makes his fourth start of 2024, welcoming Sumudaerji back to the Octagon for the first time in over a year.

St. Louis’ favorite fighting son has been one of the most active competitors on the roster since signing with the promotion in the summer of 2022, with Saturday’s outing marking his 10th trip into battle on the big stage. So far this year, Johnson has posted a trio of victories, most recently registering a third-round knockout win over Joshua Van in Denver that earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.