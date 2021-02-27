Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov

Streaking heavyweights looking to stake a claim to being the top active contender in the division collide in this colossal main event, as Ciryl Gane faces off with Alexander Volkov.

Gane pushed his record to a perfect 8-0 with a unanimous decision win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik earlier this year in his first main event assignment. The 31-year-old Frenchman has earned four straight victories inside the Octagon to propel himself into the Top 5, doing so less than four years into his mixed martial arts career.

Don't Miss Saturday's Card On ESPN+

Volkov has been a different fighter since losing a wrestling-heavy decision to Curtis Blaydes last summer, showing greater urgency and aggression in second-round stoppage wins over Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem. The towering Russian is now 7-2 inside the Octagon and within arm’s reach of a championship opportunity for a second time.

This was the right pairing to make after each man logged victories in February and remains a perfect pairing with things at the top of the division still in flux. Gane needs a win over a tenured, truly established fighter like Volkov in order to really cement himself as a legitimate title threat, while “Drago” taking out the undefeated rising star would do the same for him.

Regardless of how this one plays out or how things line up at the very top of the heavyweight division this summer, the winner of this one will be in tremendous position heading into the second half of the year.

TANNER BOSER VS. OVINCE SAINT PREUX