Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs Salkilld

For the first time since the end of June, the action returns to the Meta APEX on Saturday for a Fight Night event headlined by a gripping lightweight matchup between Mateusz Gamrot and Quillan Salkilld.
Backed by a collection of bouts featuring familiar names, all-action standouts, ascending talents and newcomers alike, this weekend’s event offers a little something for everyone across eight weight classes, and we’re here to dive into the lineup for you with the latest edition of the Fight-By-Fight Preview.
Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot vs Quillan Salkilld
Location: Meta APEX — Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Diego Ferreira vs Billy Quarantillo
- Darren Elkins vs Yadier del Valle
- Amanda Lemos vs Alexia Thainara
- Billy Goff vs Ty Miller
- Steven Asplund vs Guilherme Pat
Prelim Matches:
- Diyar Nurgozhay vs Bruno Lopes
- Louie Sutherland vs Jose Montanha
- Manoel Sousa vs Richie Miranda
- Miles Johns vs Jessie Rosas
- Juliana Miller vs Ravena Oliveira
Main Event Matchup: Mateusz Gamrot vs Quillan Salkilld
Saturday night’s main event drops Polish veteran Mateusz Gamrot opposite emerging Australian Quillan Salkilld in a bout that feels perfectly suited for where each man stands in the lightweight division.
Gamrot has been a fixture in the top-10 for the last several years but has not been able to make that jump into the contender class. Instead, he looks poised to occupy a role Neil Magny held in the welterweight ranks for quite some time. He has excelled in this position, beating both Ľuovit Klein and Esteban Ribovics in the last 15 months and would likely secure an opportunity to fight forward if he’s able to slow Salkilld’s momentum this weekend.
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A graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), Salkilld followed his stellar rookie campaign in 2025 with first-round finishes of Jamie Mullarkey and Beneil Dariush this year to emerge as the top rising star in the lightweight ranks. This is a solid step up in competition for the Perth man, but so far, he’s handled every challenge that has been thrown at him with minimal issues. If he does so again on Saturday, he’ll be a top-10 fighter when the rankings update.
The lightweight division is in a bit of a resettling moment right now following some high-profile pairings, and this is an opportunity for both Gamrot and Salkilld to position themselves for something bigger in the final quarter of the year. This is the veteran test every up-and-coming fighter needs to pass in order to show they’re ready to be in the mix, and it’ll be interesting to see how Salkilld fairs against the battle-tested “Gamer” this weekend.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Diego Ferreira vs Billy Quarantillo
Veterans Diego Ferreira and Billy Quarantillo lock horns in a lightweight battle that should be nonstop action for as long as it lasts in Saturday’s co-main event.
Ferreira resided in the top-15 for a number of years but was frequently a step behind the true contenders in the division. He remains game and competitive at 41 years old but touches down in Las Vegas this weekend looking to halt a two-fight skid.
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Quarantillo returns to lightweight for the first time in a decade while ending a 20-month absence from the Octagon. A fan-favorite and all-action maven who has posted a 6-5 record with zero boring fights, “Billy Q” also makes the walk this weekend looking to snap a two-fight skid, so something’s gotta give.
Once these two get started, it’s not going to stop until the final horn sounds or someone needs saving, so buckle up and enjoy.
Darren Elkins vs Yadier del Valle
Business shifts to the featherweight division here, but the excitement level doesn’t dip a bit as Darren Elkins returns to face off with DWCS alum Yadier del Valle.
When he steps into the Octagon on Saturday, Elkins will have made at least one UFC appearance in each of the last 16 years, which is something not a lot of competitors can say. In total, “The Damage” has made 30 UFC starts, posting a 19-11 record and forging an excellent career as a hard-nosed journeyman at the highest level of the sport.
Just three fights into his UFC journey, del Valle is looking to bounce back from the first loss of his career. He earned first-round finishes in each of his first two appearances and will be looking to get back to that form this weekend against Elkins.
Will the veteran once again show his mettle and moxie by turning back a much younger foe or can del Valle quickly right the ship and collect the most significant win of his career to date?
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Amanda Lemos vs Alexia Thainara
It’s “old guard versus new generation” in the strawweight division as perennial contender Amanda Lemos goes head-to-head with emerging Brazilian Alexia Thainara.
The 39-year-old Lemos currently stands as an example of how strength-of-schedule carries more weight than actual results once you get into the upper echelon of a division. The former title challenger is just 2-4 over her last six, but that includes a win over current champ Mackenzie Dern while her setbacks came against former champ Zhang Weili and title challengers Virna Jandriboa, Tatiana Suarez, and Gillian Robertson. Now, she’s paired off with Thainara, who has looked good, but is venturing into the deep end of the talent pool for the first time.
Thainara has looked great through her first three UFC starts, earning quality wins over Molly McCann, Loma Lookboonmee, and Bruna Brasil to earn a number next to her name and build some buzz in the 115-pound weight class. Much like Salkilld, this is her chance to show she’s ready to compete with the best in the division and capable of handling herself against top-tier talent.
The strawweight title is on the line next week, and everyone is still waiting to hear what Zhang Weili is going to do next, which gives the division a little bit of an “on hold” feel at the moment, but the UFC 330 clash between Dern and Robertson should spark some activity and chart a course for the next several months of matchups going forward.
Billy Goff vs Ty Miller
DWCS grads Billy Goff and Ty Miller clash in this main card pairing in the welterweight division that promises to be exciting.
Goff impressed with a first-round rally to claim a contract on Season 6 of the Contender Series and then bested fellow alum Yusaku Kinoshita in his debut to register his first UFC victory. Since then, the Groton, Connecticut-man dropped back-to-back contests, returning to Vegas for the first time in a little more than a year aiming to secure a second UFC win.
One of two competitors to earn a contract on the opening week of Season 9, Miller followed up his contract-winning turn by stopping Adam Fugitt in the final second of the first round. Now 7-0 with one no contest, the Albuquerque-native looks to build on his momentum and keep this rolling with a return to the APEX this weekend.
Goff had a little buzz coming out of Contender Series — he was favored against Ramiz Brahimaj in his last outing — but has faltered recently, while Miller has been a quiet addition who profiles as someone to keep close tabs on in the division. Time to see which of these two hopefuls can take a step forward and who will be forced to reflect on a Saturday evening setback come Sunday morning.
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Steven Asplund vs Guilherme Pat
Heavyweights open the main card as Steven Asplund steps in against Brazilian Guilherme Pat in what promises to be a slobberknocker.
A charismatic fan-favorite who has split his first two starts in the UFC, Asplund is still less than three years removed from his pro debut and has already shown he has what it takes to compete at this level by stopping Sean Sharaf in his debut and going the distance with Vitor Petrino last time out. He only knows one direction (forward) and one way to fight (brawl), so you know whenever “Concrete” is on the card, you’re in for a good time.
Pat also split his first two appearances inside the Octagon, earning a win in his debut on the same night at Asplund last December before dropping a majority decision to his training partner Thomas Petersen in his sophomore showing. He looks stuck in first gear at times, so it will be interesting to see if “Kong” can work a little quicker and with higher output in his third foray into the UFC cage this weekend.
This may sound obvious given the division, but these are two big boys that like to throw big hands, as Asplund is the shorter of the two at six-foot-five and Pat is the “smaller” member of the pairing at 250 pounds, give or take. Something tells me we’re going to get something fun from these two to kick off the main card, so be sure your snacks are reloaded and your locked in once things get underway here.
Preliminary Card Pairings
Diyar Nurgozhay vs Bruno Lopes
Contender Series grads whose three-fight tenures in the UFC have been mirrors of one another meet in a return to Las Vegas as Diyar Nurgozhay battles Bruno Lopes.
Nurgozhay dropped his first two outings under the UFC banner before securing a unanimous decision win over newcomer Rafael Tobias last time out at UFC 326, while Lopes won his debut, but has since dropped two straight. This feels like a crossroads fight for both men, which should hopefully bring out the best in each of them on Saturday.
Louie Sutherland vs Jose Montanha
Fresh off his first UFC win, Louie Sutherland makes another hasty return to action to welcome Jose Montanha to the Octagon for the first time.
“The Vanilla Gorilla” got the better of veteran Tai Tuivasa in May and now makes his fourth appearance in 10 months as he steps in with the Brazilian newcomer this weekend. Brandishing a 6-1 record with three straight stoppage wins, Montanha has been booked to make the walk twice before only for the contests to fall through, so fingers crossed that the third time is the charm for the intriguing new arrival.
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Manoel Sousa vs Richie Miranda
A late addition to the lineup, Manoel Sousa faces debuting veteran Richie Miranda in what should be a banger in the lightweight division this weekend.
Sousa looked sharp in his promotional debut in March, building confidence throughout the fight before stopping Bolaji Oki late in the third round. Miranda has won seven straight and 13 of 14 overall to earn the call to the Octagon, where he joins fellow Bloodlines Combat Sports reps Lerryan Douglas, Danny Silva, and Rafa Garcia on the UFC roster.
Miles Johns vs Jessie Rosas
Veteran Miles Johns makes his return to the Octagon this weekend, stepping in against newcomer Jessie Rosas.
“Chapo” competes for the first time since November, aiming to halt a three-fight slide and keep from falling to .500 in his UFC career. The 23-year-old Rosas has earned three straight wins, including an early June title fight finish under the UWC banner to earn a call to the big leagues this weekend.
Juliana Miller vs Ravena Oliveira
Juliana Miller and Ravena Oliveira clash in this strawweight battle of competitors looking to right the ship.
Miller has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency since her TUF win in 2022, most recently landing on the wrong side of the results in February in a bout with Carli Judice. Oliveira makes her fourth trip into the Octagon and second this year, still searching for her first win after missing weight and getting stopped by Shanelle Dyer in March.