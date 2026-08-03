Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs Salkilld

Billy Goff vs Ty Miller

DWCS grads Billy Goff and Ty Miller clash in this main card pairing in the welterweight division that promises to be exciting.

Goff impressed with a first-round rally to claim a contract on Season 6 of the Contender Series and then bested fellow alum Yusaku Kinoshita in his debut to register his first UFC victory. Since then, the Groton, Connecticut-man dropped back-to-back contests, returning to Vegas for the first time in a little more than a year aiming to secure a second UFC win.

One of two competitors to earn a contract on the opening week of Season 9, Miller followed up his contract-winning turn by stopping Adam Fugitt in the final second of the first round. Now 7-0 with one no contest, the Albuquerque-native looks to build on his momentum and keep this rolling with a return to the APEX this weekend.

Goff had a little buzz coming out of Contender Series — he was favored against Ramiz Brahimaj in his last outing — but has faltered recently, while Miller has been a quiet addition who profiles as someone to keep close tabs on in the division. Time to see which of these two hopefuls can take a step forward and who will be forced to reflect on a Saturday evening setback come Sunday morning.

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Steven Asplund vs Guilherme Pat

Heavyweights open the main card as Steven Asplund steps in against Brazilian Guilherme Pat in what promises to be a slobberknocker.

A charismatic fan-favorite who has split his first two starts in the UFC, Asplund is still less than three years removed from his pro debut and has already shown he has what it takes to compete at this level by stopping Sean Sharaf in his debut and going the distance with Vitor Petrino last time out. He only knows one direction (forward) and one way to fight (brawl), so you know whenever “Concrete” is on the card, you’re in for a good time.

Pat also split his first two appearances inside the Octagon, earning a win in his debut on the same night at Asplund last December before dropping a majority decision to his training partner Thomas Petersen in his sophomore showing. He looks stuck in first gear at times, so it will be interesting to see if “Kong” can work a little quicker and with higher output in his third foray into the UFC cage this weekend.

This may sound obvious given the division, but these are two big boys that like to throw big hands, as Asplund is the shorter of the two at six-foot-five and Pat is the “smaller” member of the pairing at 250 pounds, give or take. Something tells me we’re going to get something fun from these two to kick off the main card, so be sure your snacks are reloaded and your locked in once things get underway here.