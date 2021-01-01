Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

ROB FONT VS. CODY GARBRANDT

The bantamweight division might be the most intriguing, competitive weight class in the UFC at the moment and Saturday’s action comes to a close with a barnburner in the 135-pound ranks as Top 5 contender Rob Font goes head-to-head with former champ Cody Garbrandt.

It’s been a steady climb into contention for the 33-year-old Font, who enters this weekend’s main event on a three-fight winning streak. A member of the New England Cartel alongside featherweight standout Calvin Kattar, Font returned following more than a year on the sidelines to register the biggest win of his career last December, collecting a first-round stoppage win over former title challenger Marlon Moraes on the final fight card of 2021.

Garbrandt snapped a three-fight skid in his last appearance in the Octagon, collecting a walk-off knockout win over Raphael Assuncao at the close of the second round in their clash at UFC 250. “No Love” brings an aggressive style and powerful striking into the cage with him every time out, and he has supplemented his usual training at Team Alpha Male by working with striking coach Mark Henry out in New Jersey.

While things at the top of the division are in a bit of a holding pattern as champ Aljamain Sterling recovers from neck surgery and top contenders Cory Sandhagen and TJ Dillashaw wait to get rescheduled, the winner of this weekend’s headlining clash will certainly be in the mix in the title picture heading into the second half of the year.

This one should be fireworks from the jump and thrilling for as long as it lasts.

YAN XIAONAN VS. CARLA ESPARZA