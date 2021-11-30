Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

BRENDAN ALLEN VS CHRIS CURTIS

Brendan Allen looks for his third win of the year, while Chris Curtis looks for his second victory in five weeks in this short notice pairing of promising middleweight hopefuls.

The 25-year-old Allen bounced back from his loss to Sean Strickland towards the end of last year with a first-round submission finish of Karl Roberson at UFC 261 in April. Three months later, “All In” turned in his most complete performance to date, bouncing Punahele Soriano from the ranks of the unbeaten with a technical and tactical approach on the feet, pushing his record to 5-1 in the UFC in the process.

A pro since 2009, Curtis finally touched down in the Octagon for the first time at UFC 268 and made the most of his MSG opportunity, scoring a first-round stoppage win over Phil Hawes. The 34-year-old “Action-Man” has won six straight overall and will look to go from “outside the promotion” to “in the Top 15” in the span of a couple months with a victory over Allen on Saturday evening.

This is such an interesting matchup, as each of these men looked impressive in their most recent outings and is on the cusp of breaking into the rankings in the middleweight division. Allen is looking to navigate a pair of opponent changes in order to keep things moving in a positive direction, while Curtis is once again aiming to capitalize on a short-notice opportunity and expedite his ascend in the 185-pound weight class.

How this one plays out is anyone’s guess, but the one thing I do know is that it should be thoroughly entertaining for as long as it lasts.

MAKI PITOLO VS DUŠKO TODOROVIĆ

Graduates of Dana White’s Contender Series looking to get back into the win column meet here as Hawaii’s Maki Pitolo takes on Serbia’s Duško Todorović.

Arriving in the UFC with a 12-4 record after earning his contract with a first-round stoppage win on Season 3 of the annual talent search series, Pitolo has struggled to a 1-4 mark inside the Octagon, entering this one on a three-fight slide. He’s had positive moments, but made critical mistakes at times, resulting in a pair of submission losses in contests where he was looking strong before getting finished.

Todorović earned his contract with a unanimous decision win over Canadian veteran Teddy Ash on the final event of Season 4 of the Contender Series and followed it up with a second-round stoppage win over Dequan Townsend in his promotional debut a little more than 13 months later on Fight Island. Since then, however, the 27-year-old has suffered back-to-back losses to Punahele Soriano and Gregory Rodrigues, leaving him in dire need of a bounce-back effort this weekend.