Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos

“El Chino” is enjoying the positive benefits of the “You’re only as good as your last fight” adage right now because his last fight was a nasty second-round stoppage win over Giga Chikadze at the end of last year. He made tremendous in-fight adjustments in that bout to quiet the concerns that surfaced following his tough decision win over Danny Silva, and now he gets the chance to show he’s ready to face Top 10 talent by dispatching Emmett.

Power — and how each man doles it out and deals with it — feels like it may be the deciding factor here, as Emmett carries it in both hands and can change a fight with one clean shot, while he’s also only ever been knocked out once, which means he’s likely to be a little more willing to step into the pocket. The interesting twist is that he struggled to cut off the cage two fights back against Lerone Murphy and if Vallejos can utilize his footwork and keep Emmett chasing, he has the tools to frustrate him from the outside, thereby avoiding the power shots.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Amanda Lemos vs Gillian Robertson

While it always sucks when a fight is postponed at the 11th hour, this one getting pushed back from December to now works out well, as it gets much better real estate and the attention it deserves as an intriguing Top 10 pairing.

Lemos is in a weird position: she’s lost two of three but also holds a fairly recent win over current champ Mackenzie Dern. Getting out-grappled has been her Achilles heel of late, and yet Robertson isn’t the kind of super-physical grinder that has been giving her fits. How she looks here is going to tell us a lot about where she fits in the division at the moment.