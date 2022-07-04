Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev

The 36-year-old Johnson secured an emotional second-round stoppage win over Alan Patrick in May, halting a four-fight slide. “The Menace” has faced a litany of top lightweights over the course of his career — and a smattering of quality featherweights, too — but had landed on the wrong side of the results more often than naught prior to his victory earlier this year, which really did have a throwback feel to it.

Mullarkey entered his first appearance of 2022 on a tidy two-fight run of success consisting of stoppage victories over Khama Worthy and Devonte Smith. Unfortunately, he ran into Jalin Turner at UFC 272 and “The Tarantula” did to him what he’s done to each his last five opponents now, stopping Mullarkey inside the distance.

Johnson has been prone to mid-fight mistakes in the past, but was extremely sharp and focused against Patrick in May, while Mullarkey simply ran into an ascending threat in March. Both should be approaching this contest as a chance to establish their footing in the ever-turbulent lightweight division, and should produce and entertaining scrap.

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Cynthia Calvillo and Nina Nunes share the Octagon in this clash of veteran competitors looking to get things moving in the right direction again.

The 34-year-old Calvillo debuted in the UFC flyweight division with a main event win over Jessica Eye in the summer of 2020, but it has been downhill ever since. Losses to top contenders Katlyn Chookagian and Jessica Andrade followed before her corner essentially threw in the towel after the second round of her fight with Andrea Lee last November, leaving her on a three-fight slide heading into this one.

Nunes returned for the first time following the birth of her daughter on April 10, 2021, landing in a nightmare matchup against Mackenzie Dern that ended with the Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion snatching up an armbar late in the first round. Now Nunes moves up to flyweight for the first time in her UFC career, looking to snap a two-fight skid and earn the first victory for her family this month before her wife Amanda Nunes attempts to reclaim the bantamweight title on July 30 at UFC 277.

This is one of those bouts that is extremely difficult to diagnose, as each struggled in their latest appearances, but have also had substantial time since then to address any issues and get locked in with the hopes of getting back into the win column. Each woman is experienced and prideful, so we should be treated to a spirited affair between the two.

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricky Turcios