Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez

Over the course of his UFC career, Rodriguez has thrived against inexperienced foes and stumbled against more seasoned competition, as each of his last three wins have come against unbeaten prospects, while his last two defeats have come against Costa and Julian Erosa.

With both men coming off a loss to the same opponent — who has since gone on to add a win over Erosa to his resume as well, just to tie together all the names mentioned here — it wouldn’t be surprising to see Fili and Rodriguez hit the Octagon with a little more urgency than in previous outings. The competition is always steep in the featherweight division, and at this point of their careers, a two-fight skid could set them further back than they would like.

Miles Johns vs Jean Matsumoto

Bantamweights Miles Johns and Jean Matsumoto share the Octagon in an intriguing main card clash of Dana White’s Contender Series grads this weekend.

Johns, who earned his contract on Season 3 of the annual talent search series, comes in looking to get back into the win column after dropping a decision to Felipe Lima in a featherweight pairing last December. Unbeaten in his last four bantamweight assignments and sporting a 5-1 record with one no contest over his previous seven in the 135-pound ranks, the 31-year-old has frequently flashed upside, but has yet to put together the performances that really elevate his standing in the ultra-competitive division.