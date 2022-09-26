Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan

Yan won six straight to begin her UFC tenure, a run that pushed her overall unbeaten streak to 13, but she’s suffered setbacks in each of her last two appearances. She was finished by current champ Carla Esparza in the spring of 2021, then returned in March and dropped a split decision to Marina Rodriguez at UFC 272.

This is an interesting matchup that presents very different opportunities for each competitor, it would seem. For Dern, a dominant win could catapult her into the thick of the title conversation, while Yan can change the complexion of the title chase by turning her back, staving off any further slippage in the rankings in the process if she’s triumphant.

RELATED: Best Of Mackenzie Dern

Both women have a great deal to prove in this one, so expect an action-packed battle to close things out on Saturday.

Randy Brown vs Francisco Trinaldo

Randy Brown and Francisco Trinaldo clash in this competitive matchup between welterweight talents looking to take another step closer to cracking the Top 15.

Brown touches down in Las Vegas on a three-fight winning streak and sporting a 5-1 mark over his last six appearances; the lone setback coming against Brazilian finisher Vicente Luque. The rangy New Yorker edged out Khaos Williams on the card in his last appearance at UFC 274, and looks to get back to the form that produced finishes over Alex Oliveira, Warlley Alves, and Bryan Barberena earlier in his career.