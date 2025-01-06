Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2

Currently sitting at No. 6 in the rankings, Dern enters 2025 off a win over Loopy Godinez in Abu Dhabi at the start of August but is also at a bit of a crossroads in terms of where she fits in the division. Historically, she’s beaten those positioned behind her in the divisional hierarchy but struggled to get by those in front of her, and if the multiple-time Brazilian jiu jitsu world champion is ever going to make a real push to challenge for championship gold, that trend has to change and this has to be the year where that starts to happen.

One of only two fighters currently ranked in two weight classes, Ribas returns to the 115-pound division after dropping her one and only bout of 2024, a flyweight main event opposite Rose Namajunas, last March. While she’s split her time between the two divisions, Ribas has generally thrived at strawweight, posting a 5-1 record, while posting a 2-3 record in five fights at flyweight.

Ribas won the first meeting between the two more than five years ago in Tampa, collecting a clean sweep of the scorecards. Each has certainly grown and improved in the subsequent years, but it will be interesting to see if those developments create a different dynamic between the two inside the Octagon or if things play out along similar lines, resulting in a similar outcome.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Carlston Harris

Santiago Ponzinibbio and Carlston Harris clash in a battle of welterweight veterans in Saturday’s co-main event.