Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill

Emily Ducote punches Jessica Penne in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UBS Arena on July 16, 2022 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Emily Ducote and Loopy Godinez meet at a 120-pound catchweight on Saturday’s main card after the former’s initial opponent, Polyana Viana was forced to withdraw earlier in the month.

The former Invicta FC champ Ducote has gone 1-1 in her first two trips into the Octagon, defeating Jessica Penne in her debut before losing to Hill in her sophomore outing in December. She’s fought quality competition throughout her career and the skills are there for her to have a quick return to the win column if she’s built on the lessons learned from that loss to one half of this weekend’s headlining pair.

It should be no surprise to see Godinez step in for Viana, as the Mexican-Canadian has been one of the more active fighters on the roster since arriving in the UFC. She too has shared the Octagon with Penne and Hill, losing to both, but arrives in Las Vegas off a split decision win over Cynthia Calvillo.

Both women are more well-rounded than they’ve shown in their most recent outings, so it’ll be curious to see if either or both opt to mix things up more, adding in grappling elements to what have been striking-heavy game plans of late.

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley