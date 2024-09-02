Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Brady

A former title challenger and divisional stalwart for the last several years, Burns arrives in Las Vegas on a two-fight slide, having lost earlier this year to Jack Della Maddalena, and midway through last year to current champ Belal Muhammad. Now 38 years old, Burns remains a fixture in the rankings, but it’s fair to question where things go from here, which is why this matchup carries so much intrigue.

Brady arrived on the scene with an unbeaten record and carrying the championship upside shown by the likes of Shavkat Rakhmonov, Della Maddalena, and Ian Machado Garry, all of whom have zoomed past him in the rankings. Health has been a limiting factor, though he looked outstanding in collecting a submission win over Kelvin Gastelum in Austin back in December.

With a new champion installed at the top of the division and the chase for the belt more crowded than it has ever been, this is a pivotal matchup for each man. Both are solid on the feet, but most dangerous on the canvas, so it will be curious to see where this one plays out on Saturday night.

Other Main Card Matchups

Jessica Andrade vs Natalia Silva

The co-main event features an all-Brazilian battle in the flyweight division as Jessica Andrade takes on Natalia Silva.