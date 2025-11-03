Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs Brown

Bonfim makes his third start of the year, looking to build off recent wins over Khaos Williams and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson while extending his winning streak to four. The Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad is 5-1 in the Octagon, 18-1 overall, and crept into the Top 15 on the heels of his win over Thompson in July.

“Rudeboy” has been knocking on the door of the rankings for a minute, with wins in eight of his last 10 and coming off a hellacious knockout win over Nicolas Dalby in April, where he became the first person to stop the Danish veteran. The 35-year-old is technical, fluid, and fixing to catapult himself into the Top 15 by taking out Bonfim.

All the pieces of this fight make sense: it’s the right type of test for each individual at this moment, and them having five rounds to work lessens the chances of a debated split decision verdict leaving someone salty. They both have earned a moment in the spotlight, and the winner could be looking at a date with someone in the middle third of the rankings in the first half of next year, so showcasing them here is a no-brainer and must-see TV.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Matt Schnell vs Joseph Morales

Mainstay Matt Schnell squares off with recent TUF winner Joseph Morales in an intriguing flyweight pairing on Saturday evening.