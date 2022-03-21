Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Daukaus

Sara McMann vs. Karol Rosa

Bantamweights at different stages of their careers clash here as former title challenger Sara McMann takes on emerging Brazilian Karol Rosa.

The Olympic silver medalist McMann was hustled into a championship fight with Ronda Rousey in her second UFC appearance and has never really found stability since, posting a 5-5 record in the more than eight years since that bout. She remains a powerful athlete and solid on the canvas, yet has lost three of her last four by submission.

The 27-year-old Rosa is 4-0 in the UFC and 15-3 overall, standing as one of the few up-and-coming fresh talents in the 135-pound weight class. She’s gone the distance in each of her last four outings and is taking a big step up in competition here after dispatching Bethe Correia last time out.

McMann continues to have moments in all of her fights, but has struggled to carry them through from round-to-round, while Rosa has looked sharp, but never faced anyone as strong or experienced as the Olympian. This should be an interesting clash of styles that tells us where each woman fits in the division heading into the second quarter of the 2022 fight calendar.

Chris Gutierrez vs. Batgerel Danaa

Unheralded bantamweight standouts Chris Gutierrez and Batgerel Danaa clash in what should be a solid Fight of the Night contender early in the evening.

Gutierrez pushed his unbeaten streak to six with a pair of wins in 2021, and is 8-1-1 over his last 10 fights overall. The 30-year-old Factory X Muay Thai representative has had moments where he’s looked really sharp, and others where he’s struggled to get out of the blocks and let go with his offense, so it will be interesting to see which version turns up this weekend in Columbus.

Since dropping his promotional debut to fellow newcomer Alatengheili in the summer of 2019, Batgerel has rattled off three straight first-round finishes. He needed just three minutes to put away Guido Cannetti in 2020, and then logged less than three minutes of combined cage time stopping Kevin Natividad and Brandon Davis last year while showcasing the work he’s done with Brandon “Six Gun” Gibson in Albuquerque.

Neither man has any interest in being the one leaving Ohio with their lengthy run of success in the rear view mirror, but the process of determining who will suffer that fate should be wildly entertaining to watch.