Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber

Now 10 fights into his UFC tenure, the 34-year-old Gamrot has established himself as one of the very best in the 155-pound weight class, holding victories over Diego Ferreira, Arman Tsarukyan, Jalin Turner, and Rafael Fiziev. Last time out, the former KSW double champ went shot-for-shot with Dan Hooker, landing on the wrong side of the scorecards in an ultra-competitive bout that earned Fight of the Night honors at UFC 305.

After his first three trips into the Octagon, Klein’s record stood at 1-2, with his debut win at UFC 253 carrying an asterisk as he missed weight for the short-notice featherweight contest. He then moved up to lightweight and has been white hot since, going unbeaten in his last seven while earning victories in each of his last four outings, including wins over Ignacio Bahamondes and Thiago Moises.

You have to tip your cap to Gamrot for taking such a dangerous fight against a surging, but unranked, talent like Klein. These two are both skilled in every facet of the game and equipped with outstanding gas tanks, so expect a high-octane battle from start to finish once the Octagon door closes behind them.

Billy Ray Goff vs Ramiz Brahimaj

A shuffling of the deck results in DWCS graduate Billy Ray Goff and Ramiz Brahimaj landing opposite one another in this weekend’s lone welterweight pairing.