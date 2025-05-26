Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber

Fresh off the Memorial Day long weekend, a five-week run of Saturdays featuring UFC events kicks off on Saturday at the UFC APEX with a card featuring a tremendous main event, a fascinating lightweight pairing in the co-main, a pivotal bantamweight matchup, and much more.
This is one of those events that is going to have a great impact on several divisions and the perception of numerous fighters set to make the walk this weekend, as winning streaks look to be extended, losing skids aim to be ended, and ascendent talents effort to establish themselves even further in their respective weight classes.
It should be an entertaining night of action inside the Octagon, as always, and we’ve got the details on each pair of athletes set to make the walk on Saturday broken down for you here in the latest edition of the Fight-By-Fight Preview.
Enjoy!
Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber
Location: UFC APEX — Las Vegas, NV
Where to Watch: ESPN / ESPN+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Mateusz Gamrot vs Ludovit Klein
- Billy Ray Goff vs Ramiz Brahimaj
- Dustin Jacoby vs Bruno Lopes
- Zachary Reese vs Dusko Todorovic
Prelim Matches:
- Jafel Filho vs Allan Nascimento
- Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson
- Trevin Giles vs Andreas Gustafsson
- Kurt Holobaugh vs Jordan Levitt
- MarQuel Mederos vs Bolaji Oki
- Rayanne Dos Santos vs Alice Ardelean
Main Event Matchup: Erin Blanchfield vs Maycee Barber
Top 5 standouts Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber face off in this weekend’s highly anticipated main event.
Blanchfield enters sporting a 7-1 record in the UFC and 13-2 record overall, having rebounded from her loss to Manon Fiorot last March with a gutsy, rallying win over Rose Namajunas in November. The 26-year-old has wins over three ranked opponents, while also besting Miranda Maverick before she made her way into the Top 15, with her only setbacks coming against the recent French title challenger and streaking Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad Tracy Cortez by split decision in a bout many feel that the New Jersey native did enough to merit the victory in.
Barber returns to action for the first time in a little over a year, aiming to extend her current run of success to seven. She earned an emphatic second-round stoppage win over Amanda Rivas two fights back, and posted the biggest win of her career in her most recent effort, out-working Top 10 mainstay Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 last March.
There has been a ton of action in the flyweight division as of late, with champ Valentina Shevchenko recently defending her title in a battle with Fiorot, and Natalia Silva and Jasmine Jasudavicius continuing their good form with victories on the same card in Montreal. This is an opportunity for each of these talented women to score a marquee win and make their respective cases for title contention or, at the very least, maintain their spot in the pecking order heading into the back half of the year.
Additional Main Card Bouts
Mateusz Gamrot vs Ludovit Klein
Seventh-ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot squares off with streaking Slovakian Ľudovit Klein in a fascinating pairing that occupies the co-main event slot this weekend
Now 10 fights into his UFC tenure, the 34-year-old Gamrot has established himself as one of the very best in the 155-pound weight class, holding victories over Diego Ferreira, Arman Tsarukyan, Jalin Turner, and Rafael Fiziev. Last time out, the former KSW double champ went shot-for-shot with Dan Hooker, landing on the wrong side of the scorecards in an ultra-competitive bout that earned Fight of the Night honors at UFC 305.
After his first three trips into the Octagon, Klein’s record stood at 1-2, with his debut win at UFC 253 carrying an asterisk as he missed weight for the short-notice featherweight contest. He then moved up to lightweight and has been white hot since, going unbeaten in his last seven while earning victories in each of his last four outings, including wins over Ignacio Bahamondes and Thiago Moises.
You have to tip your cap to Gamrot for taking such a dangerous fight against a surging, but unranked, talent like Klein. These two are both skilled in every facet of the game and equipped with outstanding gas tanks, so expect a high-octane battle from start to finish once the Octagon door closes behind them.
Billy Ray Goff vs Ramiz Brahimaj
A shuffling of the deck results in DWCS graduate Billy Ray Goff and Ramiz Brahimaj landing opposite one another in this weekend’s lone welterweight pairing.
Goff punched his ticket to the UFC with a first-round stoppage win over Shimon Smotritsky on Season 6 of the annual talent search series, following it up with a similar effort in his promotional debut. Last time out, the 26-year-old from Groton, Connecticut dropped a Fight of the Night decision to fellow DWCS alum Trey Waters.
Dating back to his fifth fight on the regional circuit, Brahimaj has been consistently inconsistent, alternating wins and losses over his last 11 bouts. He returned from a two-year, injury-induced absence last May, losing to Themba Gorimbo, but earned an emotional first-round stoppage win over Mickey Gall at home in New York at UFC 309 in November.
Dustin Jacoby vs Bruno Lopes
Dustin Jacoby and Bruno Lopes square off in this main card matchup between light heavyweights at very different points in their UFC journeys.
Set to make his 17th appearance inside the Octagon, Jacoby enters off a third-round knockout win over Vitor Petrino in December that halted a two-fight skid. “The Hanyak” remains one of the top technical strikers in the 205-pound weight class, and a dangerous test for any hopeful trying to climb the divisional ladder at his expense.
After claiming a spot on the UFC roster last season on Dana Whtie’s Contender Series, Lopes garnered a unanimous decision win over fellow DWCS grad Magomed Gadhziyasulov in January to extend his overall winning streak to three. The former LFA light heavyweight champ has only been beaten once, and has collected a finish in 10 of his last 12 victories.
How this fight plays out should provide greater clarity on where Lopes fits in the division at the moment and what the future may hold for the 32-year-old Brazilian. Jacoby is an established veteran that has turned back several opponents under similar circumstances, so it will be interesting to see how things shake out here.
Zachary Reese vs Dusko Todorovic
Zachary Reese and Dusko Todorovic clash here in a matchup of DWCS grads looking to right the ship as we head into the summer months.
After arriving in the UFC with a perfect 6-0 mark and six straight first-round finishes, Reese has gone 2-2 over his first four trips into the Octagon, bookending wins over Julian Marquez and Jose Daniel Medina with first-round knockout losses to Cody Brundage and Azamat Bekoev. The 31-year-old Texan is all-action, all the time, so expect him to come out of the gates quickly and look to get back to his finishing ways.
Todorovic similarly reached the UFC with an unblemished professional record, but has struggled to find success since ascending to the biggest stage in the sport. The 31-year-old Serbian has gone 3-5 over eight starts, and returns to Las Vegas looking to snap a two-fight skid.
There is a very strong likelihood that this one ends inside the distance, as Reese has only seen the scorecards once in 10 bouts and Todorovic has required the insights of the cageside officials twice in 17 career starts. Settle in and buckle up because chances are this one is going to be all gas, no brakes.
Preliminary Card Pairings
Jafel Filho vs Allan Nascimento
Brazilian flyweights collide as Jafel Filho faces off with compatriot Allan Nascimento.
Filho has earned consecutive first-round submission wins since dropping his promotional debut in a hard-fought bout with Muhammad Mokaev back at UFC 286. “Pastor” needed less than five minutes to tap Daniel Barez and Ode’ Osbourne, and recently got the better of top-ranked contender Amir Albazi in a grappling match, as well, further illustrating his skills on the ground.
A member of the Chute Boxe Diego Lima crew, Nascimento has been limited to just three appearances over the last three-and-a-half years, as injuries and illnesses on both sides have kept him out of action since the start of 2023. The 33-year-old is 20-6 overall and has won each of his last two UFC appearances, with many believing he did enough to merit the nod in his debut, split-decision loss to Tagir Ulanbekov, as well.
Ketlen Vieira vs Macy Chiasson
Ketlen Vieira and Macy Chiasson will finally share the Octagon this weekend in an oft-delayed matchup of bantamweight contenders.
Vieira competes for the first time since pushing impending title challenger Kayla Harrison to her limits at UFC 307 in October, while Chiasson makes the walk having earned consecutive stoppage wins over Pannie Kianzad and Mayra Bueno Silva in 2024. The duo has been scheduled to face off twice before, and do so here with a chance to cement their place in the Top 5 hanging in the balance.
Trevin Giles vs Andreas Gustafsson
Andreas Gustafsson and Trevin Giles meet in a 180-pound catchweight bout on Saturday’s prelims.
The 34-year-old Gustafsson earned his place on the roster with a second-round mauling of Pat Pytlik last season on Dana White’s Contender Series, extending his record to 11-2 in the process. Giles steps in for Jeremiah Wells, hoping to halt a three-fight slide that has seen him land on the wrong side of the results in matchups with Mike Malott, Carlos Prates, and Gabriel Bonfim.
Kurt Holobaugh vs Jordan Leavitt
DWCS and TUF alum Kurt Holobaugh makes his second start of 2024 this weekend, welcoming Jordan Leavitt back to action for the first time since November 2023.
The 38-year-old Holobaugh has alternated results since advancing to the finals of the TUF 31 lightweight tournament, where he beat Austin Hubbard, most recently landing on the wrong side of the scorecards in a bout with Alexander Hernandez in mid-March. Leavitt returns for the first time since his submission loss to Chase Hooper towards the end of 2023, looking to get back to the form that produced stoppage wins over Matt Wiman, Matt Sayles, and Victor Martinez.
MarQuel Mederos vs Bolaji Oki
Lightweight members of the DWCS Class of ’22 clash here as MarQuel Mederos and Bolaji Oki share the Octagon on Saturday.
After going 13 months between his freshman and sophomore appearances under the UFC banner, Mederos makes a relatively quick turnaround here, looking to build on his split decision win over Austin Hubbard in March. Oki collected a split decision win over Timmy Cuamba in his promotional debut last year, but was defeated by Scottish veteran Chris Duncan last time out.
Rayanne Dos Santos vs Alice Ardelean
The weekend’s action opens in the strawweight division, as Rayanne Dos Santos takes on Alice Ardelean.
Dos Santos, who lost to Denise Gomes on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022 before winning the Invicta FC title, has been on the unhappy end of consecutive split decision verdicts to start her UFC career. After a game showing in her short-notice debut against Shauna Bannon at UFC 304, Ardelean dropped another decision, this time to Melissa Martinez, in her most recent outing to fall to 9-7 overall.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 31, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.