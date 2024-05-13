Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy

Murphy arrives at his first main event assignment unbeaten in six UFC starts and sporting a 13-0-1 record overall. He earned a pair of decision wins last year and has looked solid throughout his 5-0-1 run in the Octagon to date, but he’s been out of action since July and takes a solid step up in competition here.

FREE FIGHT | Edson Barboza vs Bill Quarantillo

All the attention in this matchup is focused on Murphy, as he’s the competitor whose ceiling is still undefined. The inconsistent appearance schedule has kept him from building truly meaningful momentum in the competitive 145-pound weight class, but a win over Barboza in a main event setting would absolutely jump-start a push up the rankings for the Manchester native.

Other Main Card Matchups

Khaos Williams vs Carlston Harris