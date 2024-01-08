Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2

Main Event Matchup: Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker

Light heavyweight contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker occupy the first main event slot of the year, facing off for a second time in less than three months after their initial encounter at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi was halted prematurely.

There might not be a fighter in a stranger position at this moment than Ankalaev. Universally regarded as a legitimate championship talent in the 205-pound weight class, the 31-year-old Russian is both undefeated in his last 11 UFC appearances and without a victory since beating Anthony Smith at UFC 277 in the summer of 2022. Prior to his no contest result with Walker last October, he fought Jan Blachowicz to a split draw when the two battled for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282.

Walker had been on a nice little run prior to his encounter with Ankalaev, entering that contest on a three-fight winning streak where he showcased greater poise and patience while maintaining his ability to end fights in a hurry. After a run of big highs and big lows to begin his UFC tenure, the 31-year-old Brazilian seems to have leveled out and found his groove.

Ankalaev was in control of the first meeting when it was paused after he landed a clearly illegal knee to the face of the grounded Walker. Miscommunication with the ringside physician ultimately led to the fight being waved off, as the Brazilian seemed able to continue, but it will be interesting to see if Ankalaev will be able to assume control again or be hesitant after potentially letting a key win slip through his hands back in October.