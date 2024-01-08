Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Walker 2

Announcements
We’re already far enough into 2024 to dispense with the “Happy New Year” pleasantries and catching up about your holidays; I’m going to assume they were solid, and that you, like me, are ready to get back to your regular routine of spending the entire week getting excited about the action slated to hit the Octagon on Saturday evening.
Don’t get me wrong: the break was nice, it’s good to spend a few Saturdays away from the television or computer screen (or both, in my case) and log some time with family and friends, but absence does make the heart grow fonder, and given how fond I am of fight cards and that it’s been three whole weeks since I’ve sat down to enjoy one, I’m more than ready to watch the athletes scheduled to compete this weekend at the UFC APEX make the walk and do what they do.
Welcome back, friends… now let’s talk about some fistfights.
Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker 2
Location: UFC APEX — Las Vegas, Nevada
Where to Watch: ESPN+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Matheus Nicolau vs Manel Kape
- Jim Miller vs Gabriel Benitez
- Ricky Simon vs Mario Bautista
- Phil Hawes vs Brunno Ferreira
Prelim Matches:
- Andrei Arlovski vs Waldo Cortes Acosta
- Matthew Semelsberger vs Preston Parsons
- Marcus McGhee vs Gaston Bolanos
- Farid Basharat vs Taylor Lapilus
- Westin Wilson vs Jean Silva
- Nikolas Motta vs Tom Nolan
- Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes
Main Event Matchup: Magomed Ankalaev vs Johnny Walker
Light heavyweight contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker occupy the first main event slot of the year, facing off for a second time in less than three months after their initial encounter at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi was halted prematurely.
There might not be a fighter in a stranger position at this moment than Ankalaev. Universally regarded as a legitimate championship talent in the 205-pound weight class, the 31-year-old Russian is both undefeated in his last 11 UFC appearances and without a victory since beating Anthony Smith at UFC 277 in the summer of 2022. Prior to his no contest result with Walker last October, he fought Jan Blachowicz to a split draw when the two battled for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282.
Walker had been on a nice little run prior to his encounter with Ankalaev, entering that contest on a three-fight winning streak where he showcased greater poise and patience while maintaining his ability to end fights in a hurry. After a run of big highs and big lows to begin his UFC tenure, the 31-year-old Brazilian seems to have leveled out and found his groove.
Ankalaev was in control of the first meeting when it was paused after he landed a clearly illegal knee to the face of the grounded Walker. Miscommunication with the ringside physician ultimately led to the fight being waved off, as the Brazilian seemed able to continue, but it will be interesting to see if Ankalaev will be able to assume control again or be hesitant after potentially letting a key win slip through his hands back in October.
Free Fight | Johnny Walker vs Ion Cutelaba
Other Main Card Fights
Matheus Nicolau vs Manel Kape
The main event isn’t the only fascinating rematch on the card, as Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape face off for a second time in the flyweight co-main event.
After winning each of his first four fights upon returning to the UFC roster, Nicolau faced off with Brandon Royval in a title eliminator last April in Kansas City and landed on the business end of a first-round knockout, walking onto a perfectly timed knee up the middle that caught his chin and sent him down and out. The Brazilian is 7-2 overall in the UFC and 19-3-1 for his career, rightfully holding down a place in the Top 5 in the 125-pound weight class.
This contest begins Year Four on the UFC roster for Kape, and while he hadn’t reached the top of the division as of yet, he looks to be on his way, entering this one on a four-fight winning streak. We’ve seen more offensive output from him during the course of his current run of success, but he was pushed hard by newcomer Felipe dos Santos last time out and has a tendency, at times, to play around too much.
That lack of offensive output is what cost Kape in the first meeting between these two, as Nicolau was able to be slightly more active and effective, landing on the happy side of a split decision verdict. Each has something to prove here and both want nothing more than to begin the year by stating their case for a title shot in the future, so expect a competitive, entertaining fight from these two on Saturday.
Jim Miller vs Gabriel Benitez
Veteran lightweights Jim Miller and Gabriel Benitez face off in what should be a fun, all-action affair between two battle-tested stalwarts in the middle of Saturday’s main card.
Miller holds the record for the most bouts and wins in UFC history, and heads into this one not only looking to build on his knockout win over Jesse Butler last June but ensure he’s able to compete at UFC 300, as well. The 40-year-old has won four of his last five, all of them by way of stoppage, continually showing he’s still got more to offer inside the Octagon.
Following a couple years of bouncing between divisions, Benitez returned to lightweight for good in his last appearance, stopping Charlie Ontiveros in the opening round of their clash in San Diego two summers back. He was scheduled to face Miller last February, but was forced to withdraw, and he returns to action and the matchup here.
Ricky Simon vs Mario Bautista
The last of three quality bantamweight fights on Saturday’s lineup comes on the main card, as Ricky Simon looks to defend his spot in the Top 15 against surging hopeful Mario Bautista.
A Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) alum, Simon has gone 8-3 over his first 11 UFC starts, having won five straight prior to his main event loss to Song Yadong last year. The Pacific Northwest representative has worked hard to improve his hands, but remains a grappler at heart, and is at his best when he’s chasing takedowns and fatiguing foes by continuously making them scramble to their feet and work to stay upright.
Over the last two years, Bautista has worked his way to the doorstep of the Top 15, stringing together five straight victories, including three submission finishes, while continuing to show critical improvements in his ability to dictate the terms of engagement and control the fight wherever it goes. He out-worked Da’Mon Blackshear in Boston last time out and could finally force his way into the rankings with a sixth consecutive victory this weekend.
Phil Hawes vs Brunno Ferreira
Phil Hawes TKOs Deron Winn | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett
Middleweights open the main card, with Phil Hawes facing off with Brunno Ferreira in a potentially explosive kick-off to the final collection of fights.
It’s been hit-and-miss for Hawes through his first seven UFC appearances. He’s gone 4-3 and turned in some impressive efforts, but he’s also dropped two straight and three of his last four, getting stopped in each of those losses.
A member of the DWCS Class of ’22, it has similarly been “finish or get finished” for Ferreira to begin his time competing in the Octagon. He made a short notice splash a year ago, sparking Gregory “Robocop” Rodrigues at UFC 283, but then landed on the unforgiving end of a similar counter shot in July against Nursulton Ruziboev.
Preliminary Card Fights
Andrei Arlovski vs Waldo Cortes Acosta
Heavyweights close out the prelims as Andrei Arlovski faces off with DWCS grad Waldo Cortes Acosta.
The “Energizer Bunny” of the UFC roster, Arlovski just keeps going, making his 41st appearance inside the Octagon and searching for his 24th victory, not to mention an end to his current two-fight slide. After being handed his first professional defeat two bouts back, “Salsa Boy” responded in style in August, putting out Lukasz Brzeski three minutes and one tick into the opening stanza.
Matthew Semelsberger vs Preston Parsons
Matthew Semelsberger steps in on short notice to face off with Preston Parsons in this preliminary card fixture in the welterweight division.
Semelsberger replaces Bassil Hafez and looks to get things moving in the right direction again after suffering consecutive losses to Jeremiah Wells and Uros Medic in 2023. The 28-year-old Parsons is still looking to find his footing in the UFC, having made just a single appearance inside the Octagon in each of the last three years, most recently dropping a split decision to Trevin Giles.
Marcus McGhee vs Gaston Bolanos
Intriguing bantamweights meet here as Marcus McGhee takes on Gaston Bolanos in what should be a spirited affair for as long as it lasts.
McGhee quietly had a strong rookie campaign in 2023, posting a pair of stoppage victories over Journey Newson and JP Buys to extend his overall winning streak to four and establish himself as a person of interest in the 135-pound weight class. A combat sports veteran, Bolanos out-worked veteran Aaron Phillips in April to earn a victory in his promotional debut and second straight win overall.
Farid Basharat vs Taylor Lapilus
Farid Basharat and Taylor Lapilus go head-to-head in a fascinating bantamweight fight early on Saturday’s fight card.
The younger Basharat picked up a pair of good wins in his rookie campaign, claiming a decision win over the aforementioned Da’Mon Blackshear before submitting Kledyson Rodrigues in September. Lapilus made his successful return to the Octagon on that same fight card in Paris in September, besting Irish prospect Caolan Loughran to extend his winning streak to six.
Free Fight | Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith
Westin Wilson vs Jean Silva
Originally scheduled to face Gabriel Santos, Weston Wilson instead squares off with DWCS graduate Jean Silva in this featherweight preliminary card contest.
Wilson got a short-notice call up last summer and was dominated by Joanderson Brito, losing in less than three minutes and having his three-fight winning streak snapped in the process. A member of the Class of ’23, Silva represents the Fighting Nerds team and arrives in the UFC with an eight-fight winning streak and an 11-2 record overall.
Nikolas Motta vs Tom Nolan
It’s a potential banger in the lightweight division early in the evening as Nikolas Motta returns to welcome Tom Nolan to the Octagon for the first time.
Each of Motta’s four UFC appearances thus far have ended inside the distance, with the Brazilian winning one, losing two, and fortuitously catching a no contest result last time out when his fight with Trey Ogden was stopped prematurely while Motta was stuck in a deep arm-triangle choke. Australia’s Nolan turned in one of the most impressive efforts last season on Dana White’s Contender Series, working behind long-range strikes to dispatch Bogdan Grad in the opening round to maintain his pristine professional record.
Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes
The opening bout of the 2024 campaign comes in the flyweight division as Joshua Van faces off with Felipe Bunes.
Van steps in for Denys Bondar, looking to build on a 2-0 rookie year in the Octagon with a quick turnaround after defeating Kevin Borjas in a competitive battle at UFC 295 in New York City in November. Bunes will once again attempt to make his promotional debut after issues with his weight cut forced him out of his scheduled bout with Zhalgas Zhumagulov last summer, which, ironically, created the opportunity for Van to fill in and collect his first UFC win.
