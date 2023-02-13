Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight NIght: Andrade vs Blanchfield

Andrade tags in for her countrywoman Taila Santos, making her second trip into the Octagon already this year after dominating Lauren Murphy last month at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro. An established contender across two divisions, Andrade brings a different level of power and aggression to the cage than most flyweight competitors, and looks to secure a fourth straight win — and second in 2023 — this weekend.

Blanchfield has posted two victories in each of her first two years on the UFC roster, following up her solid rookie campaign with tandem finishes in her sophomore season. In June, the 23-year-old submitted veteran JJ Aldrich with an opportunistic guillotine choke, and in November at Madison Square Garden, “Cold Blooded” dominated Molly McCann, making the beloved British fighter submit to a kimura midway through the opening round.

UFC 284 FINAL RESULTS

With champ Valentina Shevchenko set to defend her title early next month, this weekend’s main event could potentially determine the next fighter to challenge for the flyweight title, depending on how and when Manon Fiorot recovers from the surgical procedure she had following her win at UFC 280 in October. An emphatic victory for either woman would cement their standing as potential opponents for Shevchenko, and provide some further clarification to the hierarchy in the 125-pound weight class.

Other UFC Fight Night Main Card Fights

Jordan Wright vs Zac Pauga

Fighters moving in different directions meet at light heavyweight, as Jordan Wright faces off with recent TUF finalist Zac Pauga in Saturday’s co-main event.

Wright moves up to the 205-pound ranks following a three-fight slide and rough 1-4 run at middleweight. He won his promotional debut against Ike Villanueva at light heavyweight and sees the change in divisions as an opportunity to once again showcase the skills and technical ability that resulted in his earning stoppage wins in each of his 12 career victories.