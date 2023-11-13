Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig

Welterweights meet in the co-main event as Michael Morales puts his undefeated record on the line against Australian veteran Jake Matthews in Saturday’s penultimate pairing.

Brandishing a perfect 15-0 mark that includes wins in each of his first three UFC appearances, Morales looks to keep his methodical march up the rankings going as he returns to the APEX this weekend. After impressing on Season 5 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), the Ecuadorian prospect posted stoppage wins over Trevin Giles and Adam Fugitt in his rookie year on the roster, and followed that up with a hard-fought decision nod over Max Griffin at the start of July.

Still just 29 years old, Matthews has been on the UFC roster for a decade and has more appearances inside the Octagon (18) than Morales does fights. After opening his time at welterweight with six wins in seven starts, the former TUF Nations contestant has alternated losses and wins over his last four, offering glimpses of quality athleticism and finishing instincts.

While not quite your classic “prospect versus veteran” clash, this is a bout designed (I think) to get another read on how Morales acquits himself against an opponent with far more experience in the Octagon, while upping the level of finishing threat from his last outing. Matthews may have shown some inconsistency over his last four, but he also ran through Andre Fialho and dominated Darrius Flowers, and clearly has the skills to do the same to his 25-year-old adversary here if Morales isn’t on point on Saturday night.

