Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Costa

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There are few fighters on the roster hotter than Costa, who rolls into his first main event assignment on a six-fight winning streak, having posted consecutive first-round stoppage wins to catapult himself into the Top 15. After closing out last year with a devastating head kick finish of Morgan Charriere, the surging Brazilian stopped Dan Ige in February, moving his record to 7-1 in the division.

FREE FIGHTS: Allen vs Hooker | Costa vs Fili

The ranked athletes in the featherweight division have been exceptionally active so far this year, and this pairing continues that trend. It will be curious to see how Allen does fighting backwards in the rankings, while Costa lands in the main event spotlight for the first time. This is a critical opportunity for both men, so expect sharp efforts on both sides from the outset.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Co-Main Event: Dooho Choi vs Daniel Santos

All-action featherweights occupy the co-main event slot on Saturday as DooHo Choi faces off with streaking Brazilian Daniel Santos.

Now 35 years old, Choi returns to action for the first time since the end of 2024 after a knee injury washed out his 2025 campaign. The fan favorite enters on a three-fight unbeaten streak, having posted back-to-back stoppage wins over Nate Landwehr and Bill Algeo on top of his majority draw with Kyle Nelson back in the early part of 2023 when he made his long-awaited return following a three-year layoff.