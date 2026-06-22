Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Baku

Fighting outside of Las Vegas or his native Mexico for the first time in his career, Torres touches down having earned back-to-back first-round stoppage wins in 2025 to climb into the Top 15. The Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) grad is 5-1 in the UFC and has yet to see a second round, having been beyond the opening five minutes only once in his 20-fight career.

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There is no way this isn’t an entertaining way to close out the night in Baku, given their individual styles and what is at stake for each man. Fiziev has the more diverse arsenal and is the technical superior fighter, but Torres is a power hitter with a penchant for making things ugly in the best way possible, so expect chaotic exchanges and dynamic offense for as long as this one lasts.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Shara Magomedov vs Michel Pereira

Shara Magomedov and Michel Pereira face off in the co-main event, bringing together two of the more fan-friendly strikers in the division for an important fixture in the middleweight division.

The 32-year-old Magomedov has been mostly as advertised since arriving in the UFC, posting a 5-1 record with a couple of impressive finishes, a pair of Fight of the Night bonuses, and a kick-heavy style that is effective against opponents that want to engage on his terms. Last time out, Magomedov rallied to earn a unanimous decision win over Marc-Andre Barriault in a competitive back-and-forth battle in Abu Dhabi to quickly rebound from his first career loss and get things moving in the right direction again.