Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC makes its first appearance of the year and 23rd appearance all-time in Abu Dhabi this weekend with a Fight Night event headlined by a revamped light heavyweight pairing that carries even more intrigue than the initial matchup.
Capped by the return of former champion Magomed Ankalaev in a fascinating pairing with surging dark horse Bogdan Guskov and featuring a host of emerging names that most fans have been eager to see more of, Saturday’s fight card at Etihad Arena promises to have a real impact on several divisions and provide greater perspective on where a handful of talents stand in their respective weight classes.
Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev vs Bogdan Guskov
Location: Etihad Arena — Abu Dhabi, UAE
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Steve Erceg vs Ramazan Temirov
- Islam Dulatov vs Wellington Turman
- Magomed Zaynukov vs Damian Rzepecki
- Rizvan Kuniev vs Tyrell Fortune
- Abubakar Vagaev vs Saygid Izagakhmaev
This week belongs to Abu Dhabi!@VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi— UFC (@ufc) July 20, 2026
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Prelim Matches:
- Valter Walker vs Thomas Petersen
- Dustin Jacoby vs Muhammad Said
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Sam Patterson
- Ismael Bonfim vs Axel Sola
- Magomed Tuchalov vs Brendson Ribeiro
- Nurullo Aliev vs Mike Davis
- Cody Gibson vs Abdul Hussein
Main Event Matchup: Magomed Ankalaev vs Bogdan Guskov
Magomed Ankalaev faces off with Bogdan Guskov in a matchup between a pair of ranked talents in the 205-pound weight class eager to further illustrate where they fit in the presently wide-open division.
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Ankalaev makes his fifth appearance in Abu Dhabi with designs on getting things moving in the right direction again after dropping the light heavyweight title back to Alex Pereira last October in Las Vegas. It was the highly skilled Russian’s first loss since his promotional debut and halted a 14-fight unbeaten streak, which illustrates just how dominant and impressive Ankalaev was prior to that setback.
Guskov rolls in on a five-fight unbeaten streak, having followed up his short-notice debut loss with four consecutive stoppage wins before battling Jan Blachowicz to a draw last time out. The native of Uzbekistan battered the former champion in the second round, earning 10-8 scores from two officials, but couldn’t maintain that dominance into the third, resulting in the Polish veteran rallying back and resulting in the draw.
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Each of these men was scheduled to face different opponents until recently, with Ankalaev paired with former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. and Guskov set to face Blachowicz in a rematch that was set to serve as the co-main event in Serbia. It’ll be interesting to see who makes the better adjustment in the condensed timeframe and whether the difference in divisional standing shines through inside the Octagon on Saturday.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Steve Erceg vs Ramazan Temirov
Flyweight mainstay Steve Erceg goes in search of a third consecutive win this weekend as he welcomes Ramazan Temirov back into the fold.
It’s been a collection of runs for Erceg through his first eight UFC appearances — three wins, three losses, and now two straight wins — but there is something to remember about those three consecutive setbacks: they came against Alexandre Pantoja in a title fight where he was ultra-competitive, against title challenger Kai Kara-France, and against two-time champ Brandon Moreno in Mexico City. Since then, the Perth man has posted back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Ode’ Osbourne and Tim Elliott to steady himself in the 125-pound ranks.
Temirov has earned wins in each of his first two UFC appearances and 11 straight overall, but hasn’t competed since besting Charles Johnson on March 1, 2025, due to a 12-month suspension for an anti-doping violation. He has shown knockout power throughout his career — a major plus in the flyweight ranks — and only lost twice in 21 career starts, so it’ll be interesting to see how he slots back into the fold following this layoff.
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Will Erceg continue his run of threes or can Temirov get right back on the climb in his return to the Octagon?
Islam Dulatov vs Wellington Turman
Returning welterweights battle in the middle of Saturday’s main card as Islam Dulatov faces off with Wellington Turman.
A member of Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’24, Dulatov makes just his second UFC start to date, ending a year-long absence. He earned a first-round stoppage win over Adam Fugitt in his debut last July at UFC 318, adding a Performance of the Night bonus while running his winning streak to a dozen and maintaining his 100-percent finishing rate.
Turman competes for the first time since early December 2023, after numerous injuries sidelined him for an extended period. He began his UFC career at middleweight, but moved to the welterweight division two fights back, and returns here still searching for his first win at 170 pounds inside the Octagon.
Dulatov was one of the more highly regarded graduates from Season 8, and it’s nice to finally see him back in action. This has all the markings of a classic “trap fight” for the Russian-born, Germany-based prospect, so it will be interesting to see how he navigates things this weekend.
Magomed Zaynukov vs Damian Rzepecki
Debutants share the Octagon in this one as recent Contender Series grad Magomed Zaynukov and Poland’s Damian Rzepecki go head-to-head in this compelling lightweight contest.
Zaynukov set the record for the significant strikes landed (248) in his DWCS win last season and brings a wealth of Muay Thai experience with him into his first promotional start. The latest fighter from the Abdulmanap School to hit the Octagon, expectations are high for the 31-year-old undefeated competitor.
Still a couple of months away from turning 25, Rzepecki touches down in Abu Dhabi with a pristine 10-0 record and 90-percent finishing rate, having gone the distance for the first time in his most recent outing in May. “The Butcher” has spent time training at various outposts and was part of Ilia Topuria’s training camp for his UFC Freedom 250 bout at the White House last month.
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These are two fascinating new additions to the always competitive 155-pound weight class, so everyone should be paying close attention to this one in order to make their initial reads on where each man fits in the division and what the future may hold.
Rizvan Kuniev vs Tyrell Fortune
Ascending heavyweights that have already cracked the rankings take aim at each other here as Rizvan Kuniev steps in against Tyrell Fortune.
Kuniev debuted with a debated split decision loss to Curtis Blaydes last year in Azerbaijan after registering a second DWCS win on Season 8. He followed it up with a victory over Jailton Almeida earlier this year, moving to 13-3-1 with one no contest, and now sits at No. 7 in the Meta rankings and No. 8 in the media rankings.
After a solid run under the Bellator banner and a couple of PFL appearances, Fortune made his first trip into the Octagon in March, earning a unanimous decision win over Marcin Tybura in Seattle in a bout that immediately made waves because Tybura was initially announced as the winner. Now 18-3 overall with two no-contest verdicts, Fortune is unranked in the Meta rankings and stationed at No. 9 in the media rankings.
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The makeup of the division is changing, and while we used to joke about being in your early to mid 30s as plenty of time to advance in the heavyweight ranks, that doesn’t feel like it’s quite the case anymore, so each of these men should be coming out with designs on making a statement and starting a real push forward in this one.
Abubakar Vagaev vs Saygid Izagakhmaev
It’s a clash of experienced Russian welterweights to kick off the main card in Abu Dhabi as Abubakar Vagaev debuts opposite UFC sophomore Saygid Izagakhmaev.
A pro since 2012, Vagaev owns a 24-4 record that includes wins over future and former UFC competitors Michel Pereira, Luiz Dutra Jr., Michel Prazeres, and Albert Tumenov. He hasn’t fought since that February 2025 win over “Einstein,” so it will be interesting to see how that layoff impacts him in the early goings of his first UFC start on Saturday.
Izagakhmaev made the walk for the first time last November in Doha, Qatar, dropping a split decision to Nicolas Dalby that halted a five-fight winning streak and dropped the 31-year-old to 22-3 for his career. Like his opponent Vagaev, he’s a longtime pro who has shared the cage with some familiar names, so expect another sharp effort from Izagakhmaev as he looks to avoid an 0-2 start in the UFC.
Which of these two will leave Etihad Arena riding the high of victory and who will depart the venue dealing with the bitter taste of defeat?
Preliminary Card Pairings
Valter Walker vs Thomas Petersen
The prelims wrap in the heavyweight division as Valter Walker takes aim at Thomas Petersen.
Walker has somehow won four straight fights by heel hook submission, using different entries and finishing mechanics to continually snatch up wins. Petersen scored an emotional split decision win in his last outing and aims to build on that momentum here.
Dustin Jacoby vs Muhammad Said
Light heavyweight fixture Dustin Jacoby makes his second start of the year, stepping into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi with promotional newcomer Muhammad Said.
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Coming off a second-round finish of Julius Walker in February, Jacoby was initially scheduled to face Uran Satybaldiev but instead meets Said as he looks to earn a fourth consecutive win. Unbeaten in nine professional appearances with eight finishes, Said, who trains alongside Walker at GOR MMA, makes a relatively quick turnaround after stopping former UFC fighter Luis Henrique da Silva in 63 seconds back in May.
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs Sam Patterson
Santiago Ponzinibbio begins his 13th year in the UFC with his 21st trip into the Octagon as he faces off with rangy Brit Sam Patterson.
The 39-year-old welterweight competes for the first time since suffering a third-round stoppage loss to Daniel Rodriguez last May and has gone just 2-5 over his last seven starts, though three of those setbacks were by split decision in competitive bouts. Patterson returns after a frustrating, low-output loss to Michael “Venom” Page in London, a defeat that halted his four-fight run of success since moving to the 170-pound ranks.
Ismael Bonfim vs Axel Sola
Lightweights Ismael Bonfim and Axel Sola share the Octagon in a matchup that feels destined to be a part of the post-fight bonus conversation one way or another.
Bonfim has dropped two straight and three of his last four after opening his UFC tenure with a stoppage win over Terrance McKinney, with each of those losses coming inside the distance. Sola was on the wrong side of the scorecards in a thrilling brawl with Mason Jones earlier this year and looks to make an expedient return to the win column after suffering his first career loss.
Magomed Tuchalov vs Brendson Ribeiro
Unbeaten newcomer Magomed Tuchalov aims to make a splash in his debut as he faces off with Dana White’s Contender Series grad Brendson Ribeiro.
The 26-year-old Russian, who fights out of Dubai, has earned all six of his wins by stoppage, including his March victory over UFC alum Caio Machado, and he’s yet to see the third round. Ribeiro got his first UFC win over Machado in November 2024, then subbed Diyar Nurgozhay in the Kazakh fighter’s debut four months later, but he’s suffered three straight first-round stoppage losses since.
Nurullo Aliev vs Mike Davis
Undefeated prospect Nurullo Aliev and American veteran Mike Davis meet in a compelling lightweight clash early in the night on Saturday.
Aliev has only had three starts since his impressive showing on Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series, winning them all, but losing much of the momentum he built straight out of the gates. Davis has gone 5-1 at lightweight in the UFC, earning three finishes, a Fight of the Night bonus with Mason Jones, and only losing to French standout Fares Ziam.
Cody Gibson vs Abdul Hussein
Veteran Cody Gibson welcomes Abdul Hussein to the UFC in this weekend’s opener at Etihad Arena.
The 38-year-old Gibson is a battler, having gone 2-3 in his five starts following his TUF finale loss to Brad Katona at UFC 292 that earned Fight of the Night honors. Hussein is 15-2 overall and riding an eight-fight winning streak, most recently stopping old friend Tyson Nam on Boxing Day.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs Guskov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on July 25, 2026. This event starts at a special time: prelims begin at 9am ET/6am PT, followed by the main card at 12pm ET/9am PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+.