Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Abu Dhabi

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Guskov rolls in on a five-fight unbeaten streak, having followed up his short-notice debut loss with four consecutive stoppage wins before battling Jan Blachowicz to a draw last time out. The native of Uzbekistan battered the former champion in the second round, earning 10-8 scores from two officials, but couldn’t maintain that dominance into the third, resulting in the Polish veteran rallying back and resulting in the draw.

UFC OKLAHOMA CITY REWIND: Final Results | Du Plessis Post-Fight Interview | The Scorecard

Each of these men was scheduled to face different opponents until recently, with Ankalaev paired with former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. and Guskov set to face Blachowicz in a rematch that was set to serve as the co-main event in Serbia. It’ll be interesting to see who makes the better adjustment in the condensed timeframe and whether the difference in divisional standing shines through inside the Octagon on Saturday.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Steve Erceg vs Ramazan Temirov

Flyweight mainstay Steve Erceg goes in search of a third consecutive win this weekend as he welcomes Ramazan Temirov back into the fold.

It’s been a collection of runs for Erceg through his first eight UFC appearances — three wins, three losses, and now two straight wins — but there is something to remember about those three consecutive setbacks: they came against Alexandre Pantoja in a title fight where he was ultra-competitive, against title challenger Kai Kara-France, and against two-time champ Brandon Moreno in Mexico City. Since then, the Perth man has posted back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Ode’ Osbourne and Tim Elliott to steady himself in the 125-pound ranks.