Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev

The loss last year to Yan snapped a 14-fight winning streak for Dvalishvili that included a unanimous decision win over his rival in a March 2023 main event where he went 11/49 on takedowns, nearly doubled Yan in terms of the striking department, and cruised to a dominant win. He appeared to get deflated last time out and admitted as much in the weeks leading up to this one, which is an interesting element to consider given that he was the reigning champion and seeking to make history by successfully defending his title four times in a year.

FULL FIGHT: Yan vs Dvalishvili 2

Trilogy fights are always compelling, but this one feels even more so because of how one-sided each of the first two contests were on either side. Yan chalked up his initial loss to injury limitations, while Dvalishvili’s torrid schedule in 2026 undoubtedly contributed to his performance in December, so it will be interesting to see what this one looks like with both having had 10 months to prepare for Saturday night.

This feels like it will be the end of the road for this rivalry, and the mix of bragging rights and being UFC bantamweight champion when the dust settles should have both locked in and ready to perform at the highest level this weekend. A win on either side puts the victor on the short list for top bantamweight titleholder of all time, which is likely to be an added little piece of motivation for both on Saturday.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Lone’er Kavanagh vs Ramazan Temirov

Ascending flyweights Lone’er Kavanagh and Ramazan Temirov meet in the featured bout of UFC 333, battling for a spot on the title chase heading into next year.