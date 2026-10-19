Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev

The annual October trip to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi has always produced fireworks, and this year should be no different as a star-studded card headlined by a pair of massive championship fights hit the Octagon to close out the night.
In the co-main event, longtime rivals Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili face off for a second straight time with the bantamweight title once again hanging in the balance before two-time featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski puts his belt on the line against undefeated Russian challenger Movsar Evloev in the main event.
UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET
Backed by heaps of critical contests across multiple divisions and showcase opportunities for standout prospects looking to take a huge step forward in their respective divisions, this weekend promises to be an electric return to the UAE that sends shockwaves across the roster.
Here’s a closer look at each of the matchups set to hit the Octagon this weekend at UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev.
Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Movsar Evloev
Co-Main Event: Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili
Location: Etihad Arena — Abu Dhabi, UAE
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Lone’er Kavanagh vs Ramazan Temirov
- Alexander Volkov vs Rizvan Kuniev
- Aaron Pico vs Losene Keita
Prelim Matches:
- Azamat Murzakanov vs Dominick Reyes
- Nikita Krylov vs Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev
- Abus Magomedov vs Cam Rowston
- Grant Dawson vs Nurullo Aliev
- Colby Thicknesse vs Asaf Chopurov
- Abubakar Vagaev vs Jacob Malkoun
- Bolaji Oki vs Daniel Santos
- Kody Steele vs Noah Gugnon
- Iasmin Lucindo vs Nicolle Caliari
Featherweight Championship Main Event: Alexander Volkanovski vs Movsar Evloev
A massive matchup in the featherweight division headlines this weekend’s numbered event in Abu Dhabi, as champion Alexander Volkanovski puts his title on the line for the second time this year, facing off with undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev.
After reclaiming the title in 2025, Volkanovski successfully defended the belt in an unexpected rematch with Diego Lopes earlier this year in Sydney, dominating the action from the outset on the way to his eighth overall successful title defense and a Fight of the Night bonus. Now, the Australian veteran returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time in three years, seeking to set a new mark for successful title defenses in the division by handing Evloev the first loss of his professional career.
Evloev’s long march to a championship opportunity reaches its conclusion this weekend in Abu Dhabi as the unbeaten Russian contender finally fights for the belt. With 10 wins in 10 starts since entering the UFC, the 32-year-old has pushed his record to a staggering 20-0, and while there has yet to be a finish inside the Octagon, there are fewer than 20 individuals who have won 10-plus consecutive bouts at this level, and that rare achievement must be taken seriously.
FULL FIGHT: Volkanovski vs Lopes 1 | Evloev vs Sterling
The dynamics of this matchup are fascinating as Volkanovski may be the most complete fighter to ever grace the Octagon, while Evloev has better striking than he ever gets credit for and a relentless wrestling attack that has suffocated everyone he’s faced at this level to date. The early interactions could forecast how this one plays out, though Evloev spent the first two rounds of his most recent outing against Lerone Murphy striking before going 9/10 on takedowns over the final three rounds.
There are also some legacy implications to consider here as well, as toppling Evloev would be an impressive accolade for Volkanovski to add to his already robust collection of achievements, while the Russian challenger looks to rise to the top of the division by toppling arguably the greatest talent the weight class has ever seen while remaining unbeaten.
This is an amazing matchup, a fantastic way to close out this event, and a bout that will dictate the direction of the division heading into 2027.
Bantamweight Championship Co-Main Event: Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili
With a win each in the series, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili look to settle their rivalry with their second consecutive bantamweight title clash this weekend at Etihad Arena.
WATCH: UFC 333 Embedded
Yan reclaimed the title with an absolute masterclass last year at UFC 323, limiting Dvalishvili to two takedowns on 29 attempts while hitting 5/9 himself and connecting at a 60-percent clip over five rounds to become a two-time champion. The 33-year-old superstar has now won four straight to advance his record to 20-5 overall, reigniting discussions about where he stands in the pantheon of all-time greats in the division.
The loss last year to Yan snapped a 14-fight winning streak for Dvalishvili that included a unanimous decision win over his rival in a March 2023 main event where he went 11/49 on takedowns, nearly doubled Yan in terms of the striking department, and cruised to a dominant win. He appeared to get deflated last time out and admitted as much in the weeks leading up to this one, which is an interesting element to consider given that he was the reigning champion and seeking to make history by successfully defending his title four times in a year.
FULL FIGHT: Yan vs Dvalishvili 2
Trilogy fights are always compelling, but this one feels even more so because of how one-sided each of the first two contests were on either side. Yan chalked up his initial loss to injury limitations, while Dvalishvili’s torrid schedule in 2026 undoubtedly contributed to his performance in December, so it will be interesting to see what this one looks like with both having had 10 months to prepare for Saturday night.
This feels like it will be the end of the road for this rivalry, and the mix of bragging rights and being UFC bantamweight champion when the dust settles should have both locked in and ready to perform at the highest level this weekend. A win on either side puts the victor on the short list for top bantamweight titleholder of all time, which is likely to be an added little piece of motivation for both on Saturday.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Lone’er Kavanagh vs Ramazan Temirov
Ascending flyweights Lone’er Kavanagh and Ramazan Temirov meet in the featured bout of UFC 333, battling for a spot on the title chase heading into next year.
A hyped addition to the roster after his stunning knockout win over An Tuan Ho to kick off Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series, Kavanagh has enjoyed a breakout year in 2026, registering a short-notice unanimous decision win over former champ Brandon Moreno in February. He followed that up with a three-round battle against Brandon Royval in July that earned the duo Fight of the Night honors, and now he looks to defend his place in the rankings in his third appearance of the year.
Temirov kept his extended winning streak rolling with wins over CJ Vergara and Charles Johnson in his first two UFC appearances before being hit with a one-year suspension for an anti-doping violation. He returned to action in July when the Octagon first touched down in Abu Dhabi, registering a first-round stoppage win over former title challenger Steve Erceg to push his winning streak to a dozen and his overall record to 20-3.
Your Guide To UFC 333 Fight Week
Flyweight is in an interesting position at the moment, as it seems like champion Joshua Van and Manel Kape are headed for a showdown early next year, but beyond that, the title picture is a little cloudy. A statement effort from either fighter could put them on the short list of possible title challengers alongside the likes of Royval and Asu Almabayev, provided he gets by Kyoji Horiguchi next month in Qatar, which definitely raises the stakes in this one.
Alexander Volkov vs Rizvan Kuniev
With the heavyweight title on the line next month, Alexander Volkov and Rizvan Kuniev face off in Abu Dhabi in one of two potential title eliminator bouts taking place before the end of the year.
Volkov returns to Etihad Arena in search of a third straight victory in hopes of securing his first championship opportunity. The Russian standout has won six of seven, with his only loss a debated split decision verdict in a fight with Ciryl Gane at the close of 2024, and a win here coupled with a Gane victory in November could set up a rematch between the two.
The 34-year-old Kuniev has gone 2-1 since arriving in the UFC following his second Contender Series win back in the fall of 2024, dropping a split decision to Curtis Blaydes before posting consecutive wins over Jailton Almeida and Tyrell Fortune. The win over Fortune in July earned them Fight of the Night honors and showcased the totality of the Russian contender’s skill set, as he finished the American in the third with knees to the body after a strong all-around showing.
Watch All The Action Saturday On Paramount+
These two get the opportunity to make their case for a championship opportunity ahead of the clash between Gane and Josh Hokit at Madison Square Garden next month, with Alex Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich set to do battle on the other side of it in December. This could be considered a trap fight for Volkov as he’s risking his spot in the rankings, but he’s too steely to fall victim to that, while Kuniev gets the chance to show he’s a genuine contender by knocking off the towering contender.
Aaron Pico vs Losene Keita
A pair of high-profile signings that stumbled out of the gates but rebounded last time out clash in the main card opener, as Aaron Pico meets Losene Keita.
Pico arrived in the UFC as the betting favorite in a clash with then-undefeated contender Lerone Murphy, which signaled how much stock the promotion had put into him to start. He dropped that contest but rebounded with a unanimous decision win over fellow Bellator ex-pat Patricio Pitbull to steady himself in the division and create an opportunity for himself to start working forward in the rankings.
Keita came over to the UFC last year following an outstanding run under the Oktagon MMA banner, missing weight for his debut against Pitbull in Paris before dropping a split decision to Nathaniel Wood in March. He bounced back with a first-round knockout win over Muhammad Naimov in Paris that established a new baseline for where he fits in the divisional hierarchy and now steps in to face off with Pico, with a place in the top 15 reserved for the winner.
MAKING A FIGHTER: Inside Syndicate MMA
Pico was originally set to fight forward against Arnold Allen, so it will be curious to see how he responds to the change, while Keita hustles back into the Octagon just seven weeks after winning in France. Which of these two will secure a second straight win and who will need to reset once more?
Preliminary Card Pairings
Azamat Murzakanov vs Dominick Reyes
Top 10 light heavyweights clash in the final bout of Saturday’s preliminary card as Azamat Murzakanov meets Dominick Reyes.
Murzakanov was making a push towards the top 5 and chasing a championship opportunity with six straight wins to start his UFC career before running into Paulo Costa at UFC 327 in April and suffering his first career loss. Reyes has his three-fight winning streak snapped last fall by current champ Carlos Ulberg but got things moving in the right direction again in April with a split decision win over Johnny Walker in a tepid bout in Miami.
Nikita Krylov vs Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev
Nikita Krylov carries a wealth of experience and a spot in the rankings into this showdown with rising star Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev.
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The 34-year-old Krylov has 29 finishes in 31 career wins and the kind of veteran savvy that makes him a genuine threat to skilled but inexperienced prospects and those not yet ready to move forward in the division, as he did in January against Modestas Bukauskas. Yakhyaev has already posted three wins since graduating from Dana White’s Contender Series last August, most recently registering an eight-second knockout win over Julius Walker that advanced his record to 10-0 overall as well.
Abus Magomedov vs Cam Rowston
Abus Magomedov vs Cam Rowston
Middleweight rankings mainstay Abus Magomedov puts his spot in the Top 15 on the line against surging Australia Cam Rowston.
Over his eight UFC fights, Magomedov has established where he stands in the division, earning five wins with three finishes while only faltering against two-time champ Sean Strickland, Caio Borralho, and Joe Pyfer. Rowston has been rolling since dropping his first appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series, earning seven straight wins, including his contract-winning turn on Season 9 and each of his first three UFC appearances.
Grant Dawson vs Nurullo Aliev
Standout lightweight grapplers Grant Dawson and Nurullo Aliev face off on the prelims to see which will take another step forward and which will need to hit reset heading into 2027.
Dawson has posted an outstanding 12-2-1 record since graduating from the first season of the Contender Series, rebounding from a first-round stoppage loss to Manuel Torres last December with a dominant submission win over Mateusz Rebecki. Tajikistan’s Aliev has gone 4-0 in the UFC and 12-0 overall but has struggled to make significant headway in the division as a result of his grinding, low-action wrestling approach, which has been dominant, but far from aesthetically pleasing.
Colby Thicknesse vs Asaf Chopurov
After just three UFC appearances, Colby Thicknesse serves as the welcoming committee for undefeated newcomer Asaf Chopurov.
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Thicknesse dropped his short-notice promotional debut to Aleksandre Topuria at the start of 2025 but has since registered back-to-back decision wins over Josias Musasa and Vince Morales to build some momentum in the bantamweight division. A training partner of bantamweight champ Petr Yan, Chopurov has started his pro career with 11 straight wins, including a title win and two successful title defenses under the UAE Warriors banner over his last three outings.
Abubakar Vagaev vs Jacob Malkoun
Abubakar Vagaev moves up to middleweight for his sophomore appearance in the Octagon, stepping in against divisional stalwart Jacob Malkoun.
Vagaev made his promotional debut in July in Abu Dhabi, earning a decision win over fellow Russian Saygid Izagakmaev to move to 25-4 for his career. Malkoun has posted back-to-back decision wins over Torrez Finney and Gerald Meerschaert after a two-year stint on the sidelines, moving to 6-2 over his last eight outings in the process.
Bolaji Oki vs Daniel Santos
Bolaji Oki and Daniel Santos face off in this preliminary card pairing that promises to be an early contender for Fight of the Night.
After five starts at lightweight, Oki drops down a division in hopes of finding some consistency inside the Octagon after consecutive stoppage losses. An all-action member of the Chute Boxe Diego Lima team, Santos has gone 2-1 since moving to featherweight, most recently earning Fight of the Night honors in his loss to DooHo Choi in May.
Kody Steele vs Noah Gugnon
A pair of lightweights coming off first-round submission wins meet in Abu Dhabi as Kody Steele takes on Noah Gugnon.
UFC 333 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Volkanovski vs Evloev | Yan vs Dvalishvili 3
Following a Fight of the Night-winning battle with Rongzhu in his debut, Steele registered his first UFC win in May, submitting Dom Mar Fan by heel hook in four minutes. Gugnon debuted in August in Belgrade, maintaining his 100-percent finishing rate by collecting an 81-second submission win over Milos Janicic.
Iasmin Lucindo vs Nicolle Caliari
It’s an all-Brazilian battle in the strawweight division to open UFC 333 as Iasmin Lucindo battles Contender Series alum Nicolle Caliari.
Lucindo, who is surprisingly unranked despite having won five of her last six, returns to action for the first time since out-hustling Angela Hill in August 2025. Caliari dropped each of her first two appearances inside the Octagon last year, but bounced back with a third-round submission win over Shauna Bannon in May.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.