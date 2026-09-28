Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

UFC returns to Delta Center in Salt Lake City this weekend for a history-making numbered event as the UFC 332 main card will be the first to air on CBS.
Headlined by a clash for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title between Natalia Silva and Wang Cong, Saturday’s fight card offers a little something for everyone, including prospects and newcomers, all-action matchups, and the swan song for one of the top fighters to come out of the state.
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Here’s a closer look at each of the matchups set to hit the Octagon this weekend to whet your appetite and get you fired up for UFC 332: Silva vs Cong.
Main Event: Natalia Silva vs Wang Cong
Location: Delta Center — Salt Lake City, Utah
Where to Watch: Paramount+
Other Main Card Matches:
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs Payton Talbott
- King Green vs Esteban Ribovics
- Roberto Soldic vs Khaos Williams
- Ateba Gautier vs Roman Kopylov
Prelim Matches:
- Imanol Rodriguez vs Alden Coria
- Damian Pinas vs Andrey Pulyaev
- Marcus McGhee vs Benardo Sopaj
- Anthony Wint vs Lucas Armand
- Johnny Walker vs Mick Parkin
- Rafael Dos Anjos vs Alexander Hernandez
- Jacobe Smith vs Bruce Whitehead
- Marvin Vettori vs Ismail Naurdiev
- Court McGee vs Eric Nolan
Women’s Flyweight Championship Main Event Matchup: Natalia Silva vs Wang Cong
With Valentina Shevchenko forced to vacate her title due to injury, Natalia Silva and Wang Cong now meet to determine who will sit upon the throne in the women’s 125-pound weight class.
Silva has been lights out since arriving in the UFC, amassing an 8-0 record to push her overall winning streak to 14 with her last three wins coming against former champions Jessica Andrade, Alexa Grasso, and Rose Namajunas. The 29-year-old Brazilian has excellent speed, a kick-heavy striking base, and tremendous footwork to keep opponents frustrated while frequently landing without getting hit in return.
FULL FIGHTS: Silva vs Namajunas | Wang vs Leonardo
Not to be outdone, Wang owns the highest striking differential in the division and is the most accurate striker in the division’s history, setting the stage for what should be a striker’s delight. “The Joker” has posted four straight wins, most recently out-working Tracy Cortez at UFC 329.
Because of their shared focus on striking, the grappling entanglements in this fight could end up being pivotal, as Wang has shown a willingness to work from the clinch or top position, and Silva has good timing on her shots. Another interesting wrinkle here is that it’s the first main event assignment in the UFC for either woman, meaning the potential for five rounds — at altitude as well —could definitely be a factor in the outcome.
Additional Main Card Matchups
Deiveson Figueiredo vs Payton Talbott
Bantamweights occupy the co-main event position this weekend as Deiveson Figueiredo tries to slow the momentum of returning rising star Payton Talbott.
The former flyweight champion hit the ground running when he initially moved up to bantamweight, but he has struggled over his last five outings, posting a 1-4 record. He’s at his best when blending his striking and grappling, which he’s leaned on more at 135-pounds, and carries a huge experience advantage into this one.
How To Watch And Stream UFC 332: Silva vs Wang
Talbott competes for the first time since outworking Henry Cejudo last December at UFC 323 and now looks to topple a second straight former titleholder. The Reno-product has a well-rounded skill set, proven conditioning, and unshakeable confidence, which combine to make him a serious emerging threat in the talent-rich division.
King Green vs Esteban Ribovics
All-action lightweights King Green and Esteban Ribovics clash on Saturday in a bout that is the pre-event favorite for Fight of the Night… if it gets that far.
Green arrives in the midst of a tremendous run, following up his decision win over Lance Gibson Jr. last December with consecutive finishes of Daniel Zellhuber, Jeremy Stephens, and Terrance McKinney. The 40-year-old is now 7-3 over his last 10 fights, marking his best run since joining the promotion at the outset of 2013.
A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’22, Ribovics has been must-see TV over his last seven outings, posting a 5-2 record with three Fight of the Night bonuses and a Fight of the Year contender in 2024. Nost recently, he tallied a second-round finish of Brazilian veteran Edson Barboza.
ATHLETE PROFILES: King Green | Esteban Ribovics
This is one of those matchups that underscores how deep and talented the division is; there is little chance this contest disappoints.
Roberto Soldic vs Khaos Williams
Roberto Soldic finally makes his way to the Octagon after being high on UFC fans’ wishlist when he hit free agency a couple years ago, debuting opposite perpetual knockout threat Khaos Williams.
Similar to UFC Paris headliner Salahdine Parnasse, Soldic was a two-division champion under the KSW banner, twice holding the welterweight title while adding the middleweight strap to his mantle a few years later. He has the track record and talent to step right in and be a threat in the 170-pound ranks starting this weekend.
UFC debut ready 👊— UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2026
Roberto Soldic looks to make a splash on #UFC332!
[ OCT 3 | LIVE at 8pmET on @ParamountPlus and @CBS ] pic.twitter.com/fvF52ghAM1
Williams has been a staple in the “Second 15” of the welterweight division from the outset of his UFC career, brandishing fight-ending power in all of his weapons. He showed a greater sense of urgency and return to his finishing ways last time out, and he would benefit immensely from spoiling Soldic’s debut on Saturday.
Ateba Gautier vs Roman Kopylov
The main card opens in the middleweight division, with ascending Contender Series graduate Ateba Gautier taking a step up in competition to face Russian veteran Roman Kopylov.
DWCS WEEK 8: Preview The Card | Official Weights
The 24-year-old Gautier remains unbeaten inside the Octagon, having navigated a tougher-than-expected clash with Andrey Pulyaev in January before finishing Ozzy Diaz at UFC 328. Currently riding a 10-fight winning streak, “The Storm” now faces his most experienced opponent to date with designs on adding to his run of success and showing he’s ready to face the best the division has to offer.
Kopylov is a classic, ecosystem veteran — someone that is clearly too skilled to face newcomers, while also struggling to clear the hurdles standing between himself and the top-16. He’s 7-3 over his last 10 fights with five finishes and should be a tremendous measuring stick for Gautier here.
This is the type of fight people have been waiting to see Gautier in since his competitive battle with Pulyaev at the start of the year. These are the kinds of tests he needs to pass in order to take another step forward but will also show if more developmental time is needed.
Preliminary Card Pairings
Imanol Rodriguez vs Alden Coria
Talented flyweights clash here as TUF alum and DWCS grad Imanol Rodriguez faces off with divisional dark horse Alden Coria.
Rodriguez advanced to the semifinals of TUF 33, losing to eventual winner Joseph Morales by split decision before earning a contract last year on Contender Series and finishing Kevin Borjas in his debut. Coria has followed up his short-notice stoppage win over Alessandro Costa at Noche UFC 2024 with consecutive decision wins this year to move to 3-0 inside the Octagon and extend his overall unbeaten streak to seven.
Damian Pinas vs Andrey Pulyaev
Damian Pinas looks to continue following in the footsteps of Gautier as the latest Contender Series middleweight monster prospect as he steps in with Andrey Pulyaev this weekend.
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Hailing from Suriname and fighting out of Aruba, the 24-year-old Pinas has earned consecutive “death touch” finishes over Wes Schultz and Cesar Almeida to move to 10-1 overall while maintaining his 100-percent finishing rate. Pulyaev returns looking to avoid a three-fight slide after getting stopped by Nursulton Ruziboev in June following his loss to Gautier in January.
Marcus McGhee vs Benardo Sopaj
Veteran bantamweight Marcus McGhee jumps back into the fray for another meeting with a skilled, but unheralded foe as he takes on Albania’s Benardo Sopaj on Saturday.
After nearly a year on the sidelines, McGhee returned to action in June and earned a unanimous decision win over John Yannis to move to 5-1 in the UFC. Sopaj enters on a two-fight winning streak, having looked outstanding in his May stoppage win over Timmy Cuamba and now looks to make a push towards the rankings by taking out McGhee.
Anthony Wint vs Lucas Armand
Recent Dana White’s Contender Series graduate Anthony Wint hustles back into action for a second time, facing off with newcomer Lucas Armand on Saturday’s prelims.
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The former football player, who claimed his place on the roster with a win on the opening week of Season 10, looks to build on his first-round submission win over Terrance Chatman in Sacramento and push his record to 9-0 with another finish. Unbeaten in six professional starts, Armand has finished each of his last five opponents, which includes UFC vet Braxton Smith.
Johnny Walker vs Mick Parkin
Johnny Walker makes his long-awaited heavyweight debut this weekend, stepping in with once-beaten British prospect Mick Parkin.
After 16 starts at light heavyweight, Walker moves up for the first time in his UFC career, bringing his rare combination of speed, power, and awkwardness to the big boy ranks in hopes of being able to thrive while not cutting as much weight. Parkin competes for the first time since March ’25 when he suffered his first loss, seeking an expedient return to the win column and to restart his march forward in the division.
Rafael Dos Anjos vs Alexander Hernandez
Former lightweight champ Rafael Dos Anjos returns to action for the first time in nearly two full years, returning to the 155-pound rank for a meeting with Alexander Hernandez.
The Brazilian veteran, who turns 42 at the end of October, makes his 50th career start, looking to halt a three-fight slide and pick up his first lightweight win since his win over Paul Felder in November 2020. Hernandez had his four-fight winning streak snapped last time out in April, but knockout wins over Diego Ferreira and Chase Hooper stand as reminders of what “El Gran Chango” is capable of when firing on all cylinders
Jacobe Smith vs Bruce Whitehead
Welterweight prospect Jacobe Smith makes his second appearance of the year, stepping in with short-notice replacement Bruce Whitehead on Saturday.
Unbeaten in a dozen starts, Smith has gone 3-0 with three finishes to begin his UFC career and faces a short-notice replacement opponent for the second time this year. The 29-year-old Whitehead is 8-2 as a professional with five finishes, having earned a 48-second stoppage win under the Fury FC banner just over a week ago before getting the call to compete here.
Marvin Vettori vs Ismail Naurdiev
Marvin Vettori and Ismail Naurdiev clash in a battle of middleweights looking to progress forward up the divisional ranks.
The former title challenger Vettori makes his 2026 debut with designs on halting a four-fight slide, hopeful that a return to training at his old home, Kings MMA, can produce a return to his winning ways. Naurdiev has gone 2-1 since returning to the UFC as a middleweight, most recently collecting a first-round knockout win over Ryan Loder last November in Qatar.
Court McGee vs Eric Nolan
Utah native Court McGee wraps up his fighting career at home in a clash with New Jersey’s Eric Nolan.
Winner of the middleweight competition on Season 11 of The Ultimate Fighter, McGee has been a symbol of perseverance and professionalism throughout his 24-fight UFC career and now looks to step away with a victory in front of family and friends in SLC. Nolan has been in tough in his first two UFC appearances, landing on the wrong side of the results in bouts with unbeaten prospect Baisangur Susurkaev (up a division and on short notice) and Farman Hasanov.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.