Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

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Silva has been lights out since arriving in the UFC, amassing an 8-0 record to push her overall winning streak to 14 with her last three wins coming against former champions Jessica Andrade, Alexa Grasso, and Rose Namajunas. The 29-year-old Brazilian has excellent speed, a kick-heavy striking base, and tremendous footwork to keep opponents frustrated while frequently landing without getting hit in return.

FULL FIGHTS: Silva vs Namajunas | Wang vs Leonardo

Not to be outdone, Wang owns the highest striking differential in the division and is the most accurate striker in the division’s history, setting the stage for what should be a striker’s delight. “The Joker” has posted four straight wins, most recently out-working Tracy Cortez at UFC 329.

Because of their shared focus on striking, the grappling entanglements in this fight could end up being pivotal, as Wang has shown a willingness to work from the clinch or top position, and Silva has good timing on her shots. Another interesting wrinkle here is that it’s the first main event assignment in the UFC for either woman, meaning the potential for five rounds — at altitude as well —could definitely be a factor in the outcome.

Additional Main Card Matchups

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Payton Talbott

Bantamweights occupy the co-main event position this weekend as Deiveson Figueiredo tries to slow the momentum of returning rising star Payton Talbott.